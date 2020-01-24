Taylor Swift talks about past battles with eating disorder | Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is talking about fighting an eating disorder.

The singer “You Need to Calm Down” spoke about her battle and her journey to overcome it in her next Netflix document Miss Americana, which she debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

In the movie, Taylor admitted that in the past she would see “a picture of me where I felt like my stomach was too big, or … someone said I looked pregnant … and that will push me just starve a little – stop eating. “

“I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable talking about body image and talking about what I went through in terms of being unhealthy for me – my relationship with food and all that over the years. years”, Taylor Swift spoke to Variety about doc. “But the way Lana (Wilson, the director of the film) tells the story, it really makes sense. I am not as eloquent as I should be on this subject because there are so many people who could talk about it better. But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to the rest of my life: if I was patted on the head, I would record it as well. If I was given a punishment, I would record it as bad. “

“I remember how, when I was 18, it was the first time that I had the cover of a magazine”, Taylor continued. “And the title was like” Pregnant at 18? “And it was because I had worn something that made my lower abdomen not look flat. So I just recorded that as punishment. And then I went to a photo shoot and I was in the locker room and someone who worked in a magazine said, “Oh, wow, it’s so amazing that you can adjust to the size of the samples. Usually we have to make changes to the dresses, but we can get them off the track right now and put them on you! “And I looked at it as a pat on the head. You record this enough times, and you’re just starting to adjust to the praise and the punishment , including your own body. “

“I think I never really wanted to talk about it before, and I’m pretty uncomfortable talking about it now,” she added. “But in the context of all the other things I did or didn’t do in my life, I think it makes sense (to have it in the film).”

“I thought I was supposed to feel like passing out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it,” Taylor says in the documentary. “Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (pissed off).”

Taylor also said that she accepted “the fact that I’m a size 6 instead of a double zero size” and that whenever people worried about her in her double zero days, she replied: ” Are you talking about? Of course I eat.… .I exercise a lot. “And I did a lot. But I did not eat.”

“If you are thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everyone wants,” Taylor says in doc. “But if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, your stomach is not flat enough. It’s just impossible.”

“I was watching a Netflix Brené Brown special on shame, because I read a lot of his books, because I am ashamed from time to time, ” Taylor said to Variety. “She would say something like,” It’s ridiculous to say “I don’t care what anyone thinks of me,” because it’s not possible. But you can decide which opinions matter most and which you give more weight to. “And I think it’s really part of growing up, if you don’t mind. It’s part of the hope of finding some kind of maturity and balance in your life.”

“I don’t expect anyone with a pop career to learn to do it in the first 10 years”, Taylor Swift sharing. “And I know there are a lot of bad things that have happened recently, a lot of really difficult things that my family is going through, and a lot of opposition and feeling pressure or suppression of some sort or other. But I am really very happy. Because I choose and choose now, for the most part, what matters to me. And I think it made a huge difference. “

