[taylor-swift-thanked-eric-church-for-finding-fired-from-a-tour-with-a-gold-record]

Receiving fired is just not often a negative detail, correct? At the very least not for Eric Church and Taylor Swift.

An uncompromising up-and-comer in Nashville, Rascal Flatts fired Church from an opening slot on the trio’s 2006 arena tour.

“Undertaking my personal point and just becoming stubborn about it early on, yes, got me kicked off there,” Church said Thursday at Place Radio Seminar in Nashville.

And it was not just any up-and-comer who replaced the would-be Main for people demonstrates. Using the wave of “Tim McGraw,” a burgeoning Taylor Swift stepped in.

Church recalled the story throughout a Q&A session at the once-a-year radio meeting:

“She wished to make confident there was no lousy blood. She experienced just had the ‘Tim McGraw’ track. I I joked with her and explained ‘You owe me your initial gold album.’ 4 times later on … certain more than enough, she arrived to a clearly show of mine and she had (a gold album). I still have it. It is in the Corridor of Fame, I imagine. It explained, ‘Eric, many thanks for enjoying way too extended and way too loud on the Rascal Flatts tour. I sincerely take pleasure in it.’

The other opening act on that tour? Jason Aldean.

