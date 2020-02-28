[taylor-swift-will-take-on-harmful-masculinity-as-‘the-man’]

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV Online video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 28 ― Taylor Swift dropped her directorial debut yesterday, releasing the songs video for her tune The Man in which she stars as, pretty practically, the gentleman.

In weighty prosthetics and convincing drag, the 30-calendar year-old pop juggernaut parades by way of the movie as an obnoxious guy who skates through existence to results many thanks to the privilege of his gender.

In 1 noteworthy scene Swift’s male character spreads his legs broad on the subway, unnecessarily crowding the females following to him, and ashes a cigar in the purse of his neighbour.

“I’m so ill of working as rapid as I can / Pondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a guy / And I’m so sick of them coming at me once again / ‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man,” she sings in the refrain.

At the video’s conclude director Swift asks her male character if he could check out a further consider, but make it “sexier” and far more “likable.”

Swift applied the video clip for the song off her seventh album Lover to highlight that she wrote, directed, and owns it ― when having a swipe at the executives she’s been publicly feuding with considering the fact that June 2019 about possession of her early catalogue.

At 1 issue her character relieves himself on a wall bearing graffiti spelling out the titles of her initial 6 albums, future to a indicator that say “Missing. If observed return to Taylor Swift” and a further barring use of scooters.

It’s an clear jab at audio industry mogul Scooter Braun, who has a bulk stake in the master recordings of Swift’s first 6 albums.

Swift owns Lover, and has vowed to re-history her previously albums to produce copies she owns herself starting up in November 2020, the earliest she states her agreement permits it.

The online video is a further notch in Swift’s belt as she goes general public about her struggles for independence and handle of her personal voice as an artist who identified large fame younger.

In the past few years Swift has opened up about politics for the very first time, endorsing Democratic candidates in Tennessee in 2018 and critising Donald Trump.

Her not long ago introduced Netflix documentary, Overlook Americana, sees the superstar famed for world-wide hits like Shake It Off explain how she was told to keep silent on politics to stay away from negative push and upsetting her supporters. ― AFP