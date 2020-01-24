Taylor Swift’s father feared for his safety after criticizing the Republican senator – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLe31b274fbb6bf73f196a1df24038c0f211%

In her Netflix documentary & # 39; Miss Americana & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Lover & # 39; He remained steadfast to make his political position clear, despite the warning not to do so due to a possible violent reaction.

Taylor SwiftThe singer’s father feared for the singer’s life when he spoke openly to the Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn during the 2018 mid-term elections.

After years of avoiding controversial issues, Taylor made it clear that she was a defender of women’s and gay rights and an avid democrat when confronted with Blackburn, and in her new Netflix documentary. “Miss Americana“, director Lana Wilson it records the moment when the “Love Story” star told her parents that she became political, despite the warnings from the publicists, who feared they would attack her as Dixie Chicks they were when they spoke to the president George W. Bush.

The trio were banned from the country’s radio stations and former fans organized protests for recording CDs to show the group how much they disapproved of their comments at a concert in the UK.

During the world premiere of “Miss American” at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Swift remembered the scene where he talked to his parents about his plans and revealed that his father was terrified that something was happening to her.

“My father has always been afraid of my safety since he was a child,” he said. “The fact that my work involves being on a stage and that there are so many threats that we receive every day that nobody knows and we try to keep those things as secret as possible, but my father is the one who sees him (sic). ”

“And for him it was all about & # 39; What could happen if you said this? If you say this, is my daughter in danger? Is this the moment I should have prevented it from happening? & # 39; ”

But Taylor refused to go back and added: “Our political opinions and our opinions are determined by what happens to us in our lives … See what happened in my home state, and all this culminated in a conversation with people who & # 39; supported me tremendously throughout my career and felt very scared of my safety … ”

“Miss Americana” arrives on Netflix on January 31, 2020.

