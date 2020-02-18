[taylor-swift’s-father-fights-burglar-who-broke-into-florida-household]

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Taylor Swift’s father a short while ago fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse, a newspaper is reporting.

The Tampa Bay Situations said that Scott Swift returned to his house in the Vinoy Spot Towers in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments immediately after 30-calendar year-previous Terrence Hoover utilised an crisis escape stairwell to climb 13 flooring to enter it.

The adult men fought just before Hoover ran away, the paper experiences, citing law enforcement records. Hoover has a prolonged arrest report that incorporates domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, theft, aggravated assault with a lethal weapon and kidnapping and untrue imprisonment, the paper stated.

Swift picked Hoover out of a picture lineup and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation. Hoover could not be identified, however, right until very last week, when he was arrested on burglary rates. He was being held Monday on $50,000 bond.

Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear irrespective of whether the intruder targeted the household. The 30-12 months-old singer life somewhere else.

Hoover’s mom told the newspaper that her son obtained dropped though looking for his estranged wife and ought to only be billed with trespassing.

The penthouse encompasses the full top rated flooring of one particular Vinoy tower and involves 5,359 sq. ft, 3 bedrooms and a few comprehensive baths.