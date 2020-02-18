[taylor-swift’s-father-fought-off-a-burglar-who-broke-into-his-florida-penthouse]

Linked Push Posted six: 35 a.m. CT Feb. 18, 2020 | Current eight: 24 a.m. CT Feb. 18, 2020

Near

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Present Captions Very last SlideNext Slide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Swift’s father lately fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse, a newspaper is reporting.

The Tampa Bay Occasions claimed that Scott Swift returned to his dwelling in the Vinoy Put Towers in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-12 months-old Terrence Hoover employed an unexpected emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.

The adult males fought just before Hoover ran absent, the paper experiences, citing police information. Hoover has a lengthy arrest history that involves domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a fatal weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said.

Scott Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup and police say Hoover known as them to report the altercation. Hoover could not be identified, nevertheless, right up until last week, when he was arrested on theft costs. He was currently being held Monday on $50,000 bond.

Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear no matter if the intruder specific the dwelling. The 30-year-aged singer life elsewhere.

Associated: Taylor Swift known as Marsha Blackburn ‘Trump in a wig’ and other takeaways from ‘Miss Americana’

Miss out on AMERICANA Opinions: Most delight in ‘brutally honest’ seem into Taylor Swift’s lifestyle

Hoover’s mom explained to the newspaper that her son received dropped even though exploring for his estranged spouse and should only be billed with trespassing.

The penthouse encompasses the complete prime floor of a person Vinoy tower and contains five,359 sq. toes, a few bedrooms and a few comprehensive baths.

Study or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/02/18/taylor-swift-father-scott-swift-fought-off-burglar-florida-st-petersburg-residence/4792609002/