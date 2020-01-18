Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ gets a premiere date and is probably full of Braun Drama scooters

Taylor Swift has revealed that her documentary, Miss Americana, will premiere this month.

The Netflix documentary will be screened at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23 and will then be available on the streaming platform and select theaters on January 31.

The Netflix description states:

“In this revealing documentary, Taylor Swift embraces her role as a singer and performer – and as a woman who harnesses the full power of her voice.”

Neither Swift nor Netflix have revealed much information about the documentary.

All we know is that it will follow the life of a Grammy star who has suffered in recent years.

However, the documentary’s title, Miss Americana, may be a hint of what it is. The documentary is named after one of Swift’s newest songs from her “Lover” album, “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”.

The track’s description of Spotify says that “the song is about frustration with our crazy world of politics and inequality in a transportation high school.”

The song’s chorus seems to reflect the singer’s earlier confrontations.

Is going:

“It’s you and me, that’s my whole world / They whisper in the corridor,” It’s bad, bad girl “/ The whole school runs fake dice / You play stupid games, you win silly prizes / You and I, there’s nothing like that / Miss Americana and Prince Heartbreak “

If Swift is the so-called “Miss Americana” talking in the song, then the lyrics could refer to society’s ongoing crisis of what Swift is or is not doing.

He also wrote that “he wanted [the song] to be about finding someone who really sees and cares about you from all the noise,” on Spotify.

Therefore, the call of the documentary Miss Americana may imply that Swift is going to reveal a lot about her old fights.

The Documentary Difference

Fans first heard about the documentary when the controversy between Swift, Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records was at its peak. This summer, Swift revealed that Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta would not allow her to buy her music rights.

Then in November, Swift posted a message on her social media, saying that the Big Machine world would not allow her to perform or use material from her old music. It has also revealed the news about the upcoming Netflix documentary.

“In addition, and this is not the way I was planning to tell you this news, Netflix has produced a documentary about my life in recent years,” Swift said.

“Scott and Scooter have rejected the use of my older music or my performance for this work, although there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

Big Machine responded by saying that it never attempted to “block Netflix specials,” and then in December, Variety reported that the label was deleting its use of old Swift music and documentary performances.