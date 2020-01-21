Taylor Swift's mother Andrea Finlay has a brain tumor: `` It was really a very difficult time for us as a family ''

Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea has been diagnosed with a brain tumor in the midst of her ongoing battle with cancer, the singer said Tuesday in a new interview with Variety.

While discussing her next Netflix documentary, Swift said her mother’s cancer had returned for the second time during filming in 2019. Swift announced the return of cancer at the time in an essay by Elle magazine.

She told Variety, “While they were on treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing like what we have lived with cancer before. this has been a really difficult time for us as a family. “

Swift added that she has committed to a lean tour schedule this year so that she can spend more time with her mother.

Swift first talked about her mother’s cancer diagnosis in a 2015 Tumblr article, writing that her mother had decided to go public to encourage others to make cancer screening a priority: “She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything ” I went to the doctor, and maybe reminding them to get tested for cancer could eventually lead to early diagnosis and a battle easier. She wanted you to know why she might not be there for so many shows on this tour. She has an important battle to fight. ”

