Taylor Swift’s new single “Only the Young” appears in “Miss Americana” show business

Taylor Swift is the subject of a documentary that will air on Netflix later this month. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, January 22 – The circuit was inspired by the 2018 elections, Variety reports.

The Bad Blood singer will release a new single called Only the Young, according to Variety. It will be part of the Miss Americana soundtrack, a documentary about the musician that will be screened at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The title is played during the credits.

The film, to which Netflix subscribers will have access on January 31, will follow the creative process behind the song. Swift is said to have been inspired by the 2018 American election in the creation of the song that was recorded with her Lover Album, adds Variety.

The singer, who will receive a Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16, has a busy year ahead. She is also headlining the Glastonbury Festival in June.

The Lover The album was released last August.

Taylor Swift will not be the only musician to stand out in Sundance. St. Vincent will introduce The Nowhere Inn while a documentary about The Go-Go’s is shown.

The Sundance Film Festival takes place from January 23 to February 2 in the US state of Utah. – AFP Relax News