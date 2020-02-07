Taylor Swift’s story about disordered food is oddly familiar and we need to talk about it

CONTENTS WARNING: This article describes eating disorders. If you have problems, contact The Butterfly Foundation at 1800 33 4673 or Lifeline at 13 11 14.

Taylor Swifts The much anticipated documentary Miss Americana ended up at Netflix last week and hit a nerve for me that I hadn’t expected. During the documentary, Taylor reports on her experiences with eating disorders.

One scene in particular shows a montage of negative press about the physical appearance of the singer, which ranges from headlines speculating about pregnancy to “she is too thin”. It bothers me.”

I admit that “it only happened a few times and (that she) is in no way proud of it,” Swift discussed what it was like “seeing a picture of me that felt like I was there my belly too big, or … someone said I looked pregnant … and that will make me starve a little – just stop eating. “

While Swift is promoting her documentary, she delves further into this topic diversityto further solidify why we need to talk about it.

“I remember the first time I was on the cover of a magazine when I was 18,” she said. “And the headline was” Pregnant at 18? “. And that was because I had worn something that didn’t make my lower stomach look flat.

“So I only registered that as a punishment. And then I go to a photo shoot and go to the locker room and someone who worked for a magazine says, “Oh, wow, it’s so amazing that you fit in the sample sizes. Usually we have to make changes to the clothes, but we can take them straight from the runway and pull them on you! “

“And I saw that as a pat on the head. You register that often enough and you’re just starting to put everything in praise and punishment, including your own body. “

I haven’t been able to confirm whether Taylor Swift was actually diagnosed by a doctor with anorexia or body dysmorphism, but I think that’s why it’s so important to talk about it. Because not all eating disorders are diagnosed by a doctor.

I am not someone who has ever had a special relationship with Taylor Swift, but as someone who was always “skinny” by social standards, much of my self-esteem, like Taylor, was tied to the number on the scale – like Platt, my stomach looks or, frankly, if I can fit in size 6 jeans.

For me, eating disorders are a mental calculation of the calories in all the items I consume. Regardless of whether I limit my calories or enjoy dinner with friends, my brain cannot separate the foods I consume from the calories.

It also stretches his head in the slight feeling of satisfaction that I feel when I’m lightly starved, you know, the feeling of your body slowly gnawing at yourself. Not healthy. Not good. But even though I know how unhealthy these techniques are, I can’t turn them off.

It’s the little happy dance in my head when someone compliments how good I look after losing 5 kg in a month. It’s the endorphin boost I feel when someone throws a fire emoji when I post a fitness selfie on Instagram. It’s completely unhealthy, but I’m sure I’m not the only person who has to deal with it.

So many people, especially young women, are struggling with this problem and there is not enough discussion or support for these people. That’s why Taylor Swift’s story is so important.

During my teenage years, I saw several friends who were hospitalized for eating disorders. And to be honest, it convinced me that I had no problem. But that’s exactly the problem. By normalizing the calorie count, flat tummy teas, detoxification and #fitspo, we have come to the conclusion that you only suffer from an illness if you have an appropriate diagnosis.

Just because you don’t have an eating disorder doesn’t mean you don’t have any eating disorders. And you don’t need a diagnosis to seek help.

Maybe he “punishes” himself for a delicious dinner by deliberately eating 800 calories the next day. Or breakfast is skipped because your friend pointed out that you packed a few pounds (a very real thing I was told recently). But maybe it’s less obvious how you feel after a metaphorical “pat on the head” as Taylor discussed when she fit into a pattern-sized dress.

Say what you want to say about Taylor Swift, but this is a must-have conversation and it is a step in the right direction to help normalize these struggles.

“If a celebrity like Taylor Swift not only draws attention to eating disorders, but also to shame and self-image, this has a tremendous positive impact on the waves,” said the mental health expert Roseann Capanna-Hodge told Health Line,

According to a 2017 study The Butterfly Foundation73% of respondents wish they could change their looks. Seventy-three percent. The same survey also showed that more than half of the participants rarely (or never) spoke positively about their bodies. The statistics really speak for themselves.

Despite these incredible statistics, only 5% of the total population lives with a diagnosed eating disorder. However, that doesn’t mean that you still can’t have unhealthy or possibly disturbed eating habits.

Even if you don’t want to see the entire documentary, I urge you to really listen to what she says here.

Look at your eating habits, your relationship with food, and your perspective on your body. The idea of ​​an eating disorder may seem scary, but if your eating habits or body image look a little unhealthy, asking for help is fine.

Not everyone will feel comfortable telling their story, but I assure you that you are not alone.

If you are struggling with eating disorders, help is available. Contact the Butterfly Foundation at 1800 33 4673 or Lifeline at 13 11 14.

