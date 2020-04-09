TCM Unveils Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition

For fans looking to dive into the history of film while trapped at home, Turner Classic Movies has unveiled a special marathon entitled Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, celebrating classic movies and moments from the past decade that fans can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Check out the TCM schedule below!

RELATED: Tribeca Film Festival Debuting Select Programming Online

The full calendar of Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition, in Eastern Standard Time, is as follows:

Thursday, April 16

A Star is Born (1954) 8 p.m. – Opening Night Film at the inaugural 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival presented by Robert Osborne and Alec Baldwin

8 p.m. – Opening Night Film at the inaugural 2010 TCM Classic Film Festival presented by Robert Osborne and Alec Baldwin Metropolis (1927) 11 p.m. – Closing Night Film at the 2010 TCM CFF, this was the North American premiere of a restored version of the film with footage found in 2008 in Argentina, with live score by by Alloy Orchestra

11 p.m. – Closing Night Film at the 2010 TCM CFF, this was the North American premiere of a restored version of the film with footage found in 2008 in Argentina, with live score by by Alloy Orchestra Luise Rainer: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival (2011) 1:45 a.m. – Recorded at the 1st TCM CFF in 2010 when Ms. Rainer, the first back-to-back Oscar winner for Best Actress, was 100 years old

1:45 a.m. – Recorded at the 1st TCM CFF in 2010 when Ms. Rainer, the first back-to-back Oscar winner for Best Actress, was 100 years old The Good Earth (1937 ) 2:30 a.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF with Luise Rainer in attendance

2:30 a.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF with Luise Rainer in attendance Neptune’s Daughter (1949) 5 a.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel pool on Opening Night with Esther Williams and Betty Garrett in attendance and featuring a performance by the Aqualilies.

Friday, April 17

The Seventh Seal (1957) 6:45 a.m. – Shown as a part of a tribute to Max Von Sydow at the 2013 TCM CFF, with the actor in attendance

6:45 a.m. – Shown as a part of a tribute to Max Von Sydow at the 2013 TCM CFF, with the actor in attendance She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 8:30 a.m. – Introduced by Keith Carradine, at the 2016 TCM CFF

8:30 a.m. – Introduced by Keith Carradine, at the 2016 TCM CFF Sounder (1972) 10:30 a.m. – Presented at the 2018 TCM CFF with Cicely Tyson in attendance, who was honored prior to the screening with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX.

10:30 a.m. – Presented at the 2018 TCM CFF with Cicely Tyson in attendance, who was honored prior to the screening with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX. A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 12:30 p.m. – This world premiere restoration was introduced by Alec Baldwin and Don Was at the 2014 TCM CFF.

12:30 p.m. – This world premiere restoration was introduced by Alec Baldwin and Don Was at the 2014 TCM CFF. Eva Marie Saint: Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival (2014) 2 p.m. – Recorded in front of a live audience at the 2013 TCM CFF as part of a tribute to Eva Marie Saint.

2 p.m. – Recorded in front of a live audience at the 2013 TCM CFF as part of a tribute to Eva Marie Saint. North by Northwest (1959) 3:15 p.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF with Eva Marie Saint and Martin Landau in attendance

3:15 p.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF with Eva Marie Saint and Martin Landau in attendance Some Lite it Hot (1959) 5:45 p.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF with Tony Curtis in attendance

5:45 p.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF with Tony Curtis in attendance Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story (2015) 8 p.m. – West Coast premiere at the 2016 TCM CFF with Lillian Michelson and director Daniel Raim in attendance

8 p.m. – West Coast premiere at the 2016 TCM CFF with Lillian Michelson and director Daniel Raim in attendance Deliverance (1972) 10 p.m. – A cast reunion was presented at the 2013 TCM CFF with Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and director John Boorman in attendance

10 p.m. – A cast reunion was presented at the 2013 TCM CFF with Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and director John Boorman in attendance The Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) 12:00 a.m. – Presented in 3D at the 2018 TCM CFF, this was introduced by Dennis Miller

12:00 a.m. – Presented in 3D at the 2018 TCM CFF, this was introduced by Dennis Miller Grey Gardens (1975) 1:30 a.m. – Presented at 2014 TCM CFF as part of a tribute to Albert Maysles, who was in attendance

1:30 a.m. – Presented at 2014 TCM CFF as part of a tribute to Albert Maysles, who was in attendance Night Flight (1933) 3:15 a.m. – Out of circulation for over 50 years, this was introduced by Drew Barrymore, granddaughter of the film’s star John Barrymore at the 2011 TCM CFF.

3:15 a.m. – Out of circulation for over 50 years, this was introduced by Drew Barrymore, granddaughter of the film’s star John Barrymore at the 2011 TCM CFF. Kim Novak: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival (2013) 5 a.m. – Taped in front of a live audience at the 2012 TCM CFF as part of a tribute to Kim Novak

RELATED: Columbia Classics 4K UHD Collection Coming to Shelves in June!

Saturday, April 18

The Man with the Golden Arm (1955) 6 a.m. – Presented at the 2011 TCM CFF with Nancy and Tina Sinatra and Vicki Preminger in attendance

6 a.m. – Presented at the 2011 TCM CFF with Nancy and Tina Sinatra and Vicki Preminger in attendance Mad Love (1935) 8 a.m. – Introduced at the 2019 TCM CFF by Bill Hader with actress Cora Sue Collins in attendance in the audience

8 a.m. – Introduced at the 2019 TCM CFF by Bill Hader with actress Cora Sue Collins in attendance in the audience Double Harness (1933) 9:15 a.m. – Introduced at the 2016 TCM CFF by James Cromwell, the son of director John Cromwell

9:15 a.m. – Introduced at the 2016 TCM CFF by James Cromwell, the son of director John Cromwell Vitaphone Shorts: Baby Rose Marie the Child Wonder (1929), Don’t Get Nervous (1929) & Lambchops (1929) 10:30 a.m. – Presented at the 2016 TCM CFF as part of a program celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Vitaphone, by the founder of the Vitaphone Project, Ron Hutchinson

& 10:30 a.m. – Presented at the 2016 TCM CFF as part of a program celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Vitaphone, by the founder of the Vitaphone Project, Ron Hutchinson Sergeant York (1941) 11 a.m. – The first Festival program to screen at the newest venue of the TCM CFF, the Legion Theater at Post 43, this was introduced in 2019 by Andrew Jackson York, the son of Sergeant Alvin C. York and grandson Gerald York

11 a.m. – The first Festival program to screen at the newest venue of the TCM CFF, the Legion Theater at Post 43, this was introduced in 2019 by Andrew Jackson York, the son of Sergeant Alvin C. York and grandson Gerald York Safety Last! (1923 ) 1:30 p.m. – The first of four Harold Lloyd films presented at the TCM CFF, this was accompanied by a live orchestra and music composed and conducted by Robert Israel in 2010 and introduced by Suzanne Lloyd

1:30 p.m. – The first of four Harold Lloyd films presented at the TCM CFF, this was accompanied by a live orchestra and music composed and conducted by Robert Israel in 2010 and introduced by Suzanne Lloyd They Live by Night (1949) 3 p.m. – Presented at the 2013 TCM CFF and introduced by Susan Ray, widow of director Nicholas Ray

3 p.m. – Presented at the 2013 TCM CFF and introduced by Susan Ray, widow of director Nicholas Ray Faye Dunaway: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival (2017) 4:45 p.m. – Taped in front of a live audience at the 2016 TCM CFF as part of a tribute to Faye Dunaway

4:45 p.m. – Taped in front of a live audience at the 2016 TCM CFF as part of a tribute to Faye Dunaway Network (1976) 5:45 p.m. – Presented as part of a tribute to Faye Dunaway at the 2016 TCM CFF, with the actress in attendance

5:45 p.m. – Presented as part of a tribute to Faye Dunaway at the 2016 TCM CFF, with the actress in attendance Casablanca (1942) 8 p.m. – A perennial favorite, this film has been presented three times at the TCM CFF, including screening introduced by Peter Bogdanovich and Monika Henreid in 2010. Peter Bogdanovich will return to co-host this on-air screening

8 p.m. – A perennial favorite, this film has been presented three times at the TCM CFF, including screening introduced by Peter Bogdanovich and Monika Henreid in 2010. Peter Bogdanovich will return to co-host this on-air screening The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 10 p.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF it was introduced by Peter Bogdanovich and David Kamp. Peter Bogdanovich with co-host this on-air screening

10 p.m. – Presented at the 2010 TCM CFF it was introduced by Peter Bogdanovich and David Kamp. Peter Bogdanovich with co-host this on-air screening Night and the City (1950) 11:45 p.m. – Presented at the 2012 TCM CFF by Eddie Muller

11:45 p.m. – Presented at the 2012 TCM CFF by Eddie Muller Norman Lloyd: Live from the TCM Classic Film Festival (2016) 1:30 a.m. – Recorded in front of a live audience as part of a tribute to Normal Lloyd at the 2015 TCM CFF; Mr. Lloyd was 100 at the time of the taping

1:30 a.m. – Recorded in front of a live audience as part of a tribute to Normal Lloyd at the 2015 TCM CFF; Mr. Lloyd was 100 at the time of the taping The Lady Vanishes (1938) 2:30 a.m. – Presented at the TCM CFF in 2013 with Norman Lloyd in attendance to talk about his friend Alfred Hitchcock

2:30 a.m. – Presented at the TCM CFF in 2013 with Norman Lloyd in attendance to talk about his friend Alfred Hitchcock The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) 4:15 a.m. – The largest orchestral presentation to date at the TCM CFF was this 2016 screening, with a live orchestra and the UC of Berkeley Alumni Chorus (under the direction of Dr. Mark Sumner) performing an original score by Richard Einhorn

Sunday, April 19