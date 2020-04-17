TCS jumped 5.5 percent after Q4; M-cap Ralies 34,222 Crore

In the BSE, the company’s script closed 5.84 percent higher at 1.806.80 after advancing 7.94 percent to 1.851.85 rupees during the day.

PTI

latest update: April 17, 2020, 4:59 PM IST

Bombay: Shares of Tata Consulting Services (TCS) settled on Friday with an approximate profit of 5.5 percent, followed by a market cap of 34,222 rupees after the company announced a profit margin in the March quarter.

Market analysts say TCS outlines a balanced trade outlook and investors expect demand to recover in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

In the BSE, the company’s script closed 5.84 percent higher at 1.806.80 after advancing 7.94 percent to 1.851.85 rupees during the day.

In the NSE, it rose 5.47 percent to close at 1,810 rupees. During the day, it rose 7.91 percent to 1,851.95 rupees a day.

As a result of the rally in the script, the market value of the company rose by 34,221.87 rupees to reach 6,77,980.87 rupees in BSE. During the day. The TCS on Thursday reported a slight drop in net March to Rs 8,049 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 8,126 crore in the same period last year.

Contrary to Wipro’s cautious comments, TCS outlined a more balanced trade outlook in hopes of improving demand by 3Q FY21, according to a report by JM Financial Institution Securities Limited. “While the short-term challenges are likely to be significant and widespread, and in general the TCS is generally accepted to lead to a reduction in QoQ at 1QFY21 similar to that after the 2008 global financial crisis, its scale should increase,” he added. The market will help in the medium term. “

Tata Group has promised all of its $ 4.5 million employees that there will be no refunds, but they will have to do so without a salary increase for the year. The company reported a 5.1 percent increase in revenue in the quarter to 39,946 rupees, while the same period last year the FY20 rose 7.1 percent to 1.57 lore crore.

“The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic will be the same as the global financial crisis, but it has ensured that revenue will return to the level of March 2020 by March 2020 or March 2021,” said Rajesh Gopinatan, CEO and CEO. After two-quarters of Gopinatan’s impact, he said, from a long-term perspective, the business model is intact, adding: “After the end of this period, operating profit will continue to be eagerly pursued by 26 to 28 percent by the company.”