TCS says 75% of its 3.5-employee staff work from home even after the coronavirus

latest update: April 25, 2020, 2:29 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the world’s largest IT company, wants a majority of nearly 75 percent of its 3.5 employees to work from home by 2025, about 20 percent now, as the company seeks a permanent revolution. It is far. Brought by the Cronavirus epidemic.

“We don’t believe we need more than 25% of our workforce to produce 100%,” NG Subramaniam, CEO of TCS, told Business Today.

He explained that according to the new model, each employee spends only 25% of their time in the office. This also means that all team members, only 75% of the project team, should be in a single location.

The decision sent 90 percent of its 3.55 employees to work remotely after the announcement of the TCS, following the announcement of the lock-in using an internal platform called SBWS. The platform has been evolving for the past few years.

Experts under TCS say other Indian IT companies will have no choice but to comply with the request, as the lessons learned from lock-in create “virtualization” faster and more widely than commercial procedures.

Several polls conducted over the past month also show that CFOs believe that one-fifth of employees move from home to work in the post-Quaid world.

Encouraging more employees at home will also help TCS save money, as it will have less work space than it does today. “We have become stronger and our pattern has been proven in the past,” TCS CEO Dr. Rajesh Gopinatan told the news portal.

According to Ashutosh Limaye, Senior Advisor to Anarock, 25 percent fewer employees in the office could lead to a 15 percent reduction in office space. This is because shared spaces may not be equally reduced in terms of common areas or facilities.

