TD slams Limerick pubs that remain open inspite of Govt advice

The Vintners Federation of Ireland has criticised pubs that have remained open up regardless of Federal government guidance.

All pubs have been questioned to near their doorways as the country specials with the coronavirus outbreak.

It is claimed a range of pubs in Co Limerick have remained open up this week, foremost to criticism from locals.

Brian Foley from the VFI states all customers need to have to continue to keep their bars shut

“If any pub is allowing customers in there are in immediate contravention of that order and it would be very disappointing to listen to,” he said.

“We are in a nationwide emergency and we all need to enjoy our aspect and I would urge all customers of the VFI to retain their pubs shut.”

Regional TD Niall Collins explained the neighborhood group ended up “angry and annoyed” to listen to that pubs remained open up.

Mr Collins said that both of those the publicans and the customers were being “putting people’s lives at risk”.

As noted in today’s @Limerick_Chief some pubs in my constituency are continue to running in defiance of very best general public health tips. This is an attack on our community community, An Garda Siochana just cannot act without having powers and I say to these individuals GET True and respect people’s lives.

— Niall Collins (@NiallCollinsTD) March 19, 2020

“I would phone on the publicans and the people today frequenting these pubs, to make sure you show some regard to the regional neighborhood and cease performing this,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.