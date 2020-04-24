There is toilet paper in the US, beer in Mexico, and predictably flour in France. The missing goods in stores reveal how the world is coping with coronavirus blockades.

The winner of the most bizarre 2020 shortage is Afghanistan, where a rumor of a newborn mustache advancing the purchase of black tea has been sent to people who have flown into stores.

“I will live for two hours and I have come to tell you that black tea is the cure for this virus,” a quote reads alongside a picture of a baby, reportedly from eastern Nangarhar province, which is widely shared on Facebook.

The drive for ubiquitous black tea tripled prices briefly before the rush subsided.

In Mexico, beer – along with tequila – is the drink of choice.

When the country fell into disrepair, two national giant beers Heineken and Grupo Modelo – which makes her beloved and now sadly named Corona brand – announced that they would cease production.

This prompted a wave of panic shopping and a defiant Twitter campaign: #ConLaCervezaNo, or “Don’t mess with beer.”

Sri Lanka has tried to prevent its population from engaging in such vices: it has applied a total ban on drinking and alcohol since its closure began on March 20, which led to an explosion in brewing beer, an excise official said.

Self-distillation was distilled with sugar-based oil, a key ingredient in the production of local moonlight known as kasippu.

It was even suspected that the “staged” robberies were liquor stores while shopkeepers were trying to sell valuables under the radar.

– Sound of mind, sound body –

In Iraq, staying at home means having a long afternoon watching television or talking to relatives – and that requires sunflower seeds.

Supermarkets are consuming the popular snack faster than ever because parents and students are dropping off hours they would otherwise spend at work or at school.

For Libyans in the war-torn capital city Tripoli, homeschooling is especially strenuous.

“We ran out of printer paper, so I pulled out all my husband’s unused old office programs to write lessons and solve maths,” said Nadia al-Abed, a stay-at-home mother with three young children whose school is closed.

“I begged them to write as little as possible, bribing them with sweets,” she added.

Schools, airports and non-essential businesses around the world have been closed for weeks as countries try to curb the spread of lightning.

Some want to protect themselves by naturally boosting their immunity.

The former Soviet countries of Central Asia have experienced a surge in demand – and price – for the wild hole.

The plant, also known as harmala, is traditionally burned in households to deter disease and protect well-being.

In Bulgaria, people tried to buy ginger and lemon as immunity enhancers, while in Tunisia, citizens hunted for garlic – despite World Health Organization warnings that these home remedies do nothing against the new coronavirus.

– Cakes and plants –

By far, the most popular coping mechanism is baking.

Supermarkets in France, Spain, Greece and other parts of Europe have reported a lack of flour, chocolate and yeast while chilled citizens try out complex cakes.

French business bakers skip overcrowded grocery stores and buy raw ingredients directly from their local pastry shop to use at home.

Romanians joke about “yeast traders”, making a fortune selling the now-rare yeast agent on the black market.

The fake real estate listings even offer “an apartment replacement in the center of one pound of yeast.”

And with the start of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, households are accumulating ingredients for large sunset meals that will interrupt their daily fasts.

This made porridge, a golden wheat flour used for bread and pastries, a valuable commodity in Algeria.

“The small quantities that are shipped to me, I reserve for my regular customers,” said a shop owner in El-Ashour, Algeria.

In Argentina, these are eggs: 30 used to cost only 160 pesos or $ 2.35, but now there are 240 pesos or $ 3.52.

If many countries come to their conclusions with a new class of professional chefs, Australia will see gardens flourish across the country.

“We have seen an increase in popularity in all types of plants over the past month,” said Alex Newman of Bunnings Warehouse Equipment Store.

In a sign that Australians are striving for a long-term lock, Bunnings’ most popular online guide contains tips on the fastest growing plants for how to create a screen from a neighbor – which provides extra privacy for those who stay home.

