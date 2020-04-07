Teach children the main source of stress for families adjusting to restrictions

Teaching children has emerged as the main source of stress for families adjusting to government restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19.

Overall, the population has experienced a significant decline in well-being, with high levels of stress and anxiety, according to the results of preliminary research on the psychological impact of the measures.

Going outside, whether walking or gardening, has had the most calming effect for people, said research conducted by a subgroup of the National Health Emergency Team public (NPHET).

In contrast, home schooling for children was the highest reported stressor for parents who responded to a survey of more than 600 people.

“While not entirely surprising, the frequency with which home schooling for children has emerged as a source of stress indicates the need for more support for parents in this endeavor,” said Liam Delaney, professor of economics at UCD, one of the members. of the subgroup.

He said that the use of social media regarding the epidemic was also a major source of anxiety among people.

The one-day reconstruction study was carried out on 23 and 24 March, after the closure of schools and colleges, but before the introduction of the 2 km limit on outdoor movement and the pampering of people over 70 years of age.

Key messages

Separate research commissioned by the NPHET Behavior Change Subgroup revealed strong awareness of key messages regarding hand washing and social distances, but less awareness of etiquette rules for coughing and sneeze.

A quarter of people had difficulty remembering what to do if they had symptoms of coronavirus and what to do if they came into contact with someone who had symptoms.

Research has suggested that emotional and efficiency messages have a greater impact on behavior than material emphasizing rule awareness.

People under 40 and men seemed to be slightly less aware despite the feeling that they are more likely to contract the virus.

Professor Delaney said that the high level of adherence to the restrictions showed no signs of declining at the time of the research.

The full study is expected to be released shortly.