Teacher faces worst fears of inspiring students

FRESNO, California – A Fresno teacher faces his fears in hopes of inspiring his students to do the same.

“I didn’t want to be one of those teachers who told them to do something, but I wasn’t going to do it myself,” said Terron Nolan, a fifth-year teacher at Robinson Elementary in northeast is from Fresno. “So I said, ‘ok guys, I’ll write down all my fears and face them if you promise to face one of your fears.’ And they grabbed me. “

Nolan recently launched “The Fearlist”, a series on his YouTube channel “Grit & Integrity” which presents him in the face of his worst fears. So far, he has held a comedy snake, mounted on a horse, and jumped from a 45-foot pole.

“It was terrifying, it didn’t go well,” he said of the comedy.

Nolan teaches in sixth grade and says that conversations with his students inspired him to start the video series.

“Students came to me and told me yesterday that we have been evicted. We have nowhere to live, or my parents are out of prison, and I really panic because I have to find accommodation. These kinds of of things really breaks my heart, “he said.

“I realized that they were making their decisions without anyone showing them how to go through fear. So for me, that was my big motivation, let me walk with you through this and show you how to deal with these fear and realize that there is another world, there is beauty on the other side of fear. “

His students replied. As Nolan faces his fears, students are challenged to do the same and write about it by the end of the year.

“Mr. Nolan is like a teacher totally different from the others, he teaches us in his own way, and it’s a very special way,” said one of his students, Eyana Williams.

“I would have it for the rest of my life as a teacher … that’s how fun it is,” said another student, Beckhum Lor.

“Mr. Nolan is my teacher and my best friend, he’s been there for me and I’m sure he’s there for all of us,” said student Meniah Wallace-Monroy.

Nolan says he will continue making videos as long as his students are inspired – and he hopes this will teach his students to keep the fear of holding them back.

“I had a student going through a very difficult time at home. And he said, Mr. Nolan, I watched your video. And it made me realize that I can get through this situation. And it’s going to be fine “, Nolan told me.

“If they can live through the things that they have to live, they can face these fears that I never even imagined in my life, then I can do it. And if that makes them go through, I have to do it. “

You can check out his full YouTube channel here.

