Teacher in Florida with PTSD could lose the job due to medical marijuana use

BELLEVIEW, Florida (WESH) – A Marion County teacher is struggling to save his job by using medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

The teacher is so highly regarded that he was recently promoted to dean of Belleview High School. But before his life as a teacher, Michael Hickman was a navy who served in the desert storm.

Hickman’s lawyer said his client had PTSD and had “medical marijuana prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner under the laws of the state of Florida.”

Many wonder why it is important, but the school board said it is important because Hickman recently tested positive for marijuana after going through a drug test. He had been injured when he stopped fighting and the drug test was required as part of an employee compensation lawsuit.

School officials said that taking medical marijuana is legal under state law, but not under federal law. The Marion County school system receives millions in grants from the federal government. The grants directly fund student programs and programs that support students.

The teacher was initially suspended without payment.

Hickman continues to fight for his job. He has scheduled another hearing and hired a lawyer.

LAST STORIES: