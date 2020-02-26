teacher-will-become-next-particular-person-to-die-of-coronavirus-in-france

PARIS – A 2nd particular person suffering from the coronavirus died in France right away as health and fitness officials attempted to come across out how the college or university trainer, who had not frequented any country with a recognized outbreak, experienced caught the new illness.

The 60-12 months-aged man was presently very seriously sick when he was admitted to a medical center in Paris late on Tuesday. He died right away, health and fitness officials said on Wednesday, as the whole range of registered coronavirus conditions in France rose to 17.

Another person from the very same northerly Hauts de France location who had the virus with out getting been to an influenced zone was on lifestyle-aid.

“Investigations are underway to figure out the resource of these two infections,” Etienne Winner, head of the regional wellness authority, informed reporters.

A workforce was doing work to identify any individual who had come into get in touch with with the gentlemen in advance of they have been identified as a significant coronavirus danger.

The deceased teacher experienced been on ill-go away because Feb. 12 and his college is now on holiday break.

France is on significant warn just after neighboring northern Italy turned a new front in the world fight to include the outbreak.

In the central metropolis of Beaune, a group of Chinese holidaymakers were being confined for various several hours in their lodge immediately after a member of their party who lived in Hong Kong died out of the blue on Tuesday night. They were being introduced soon after a coronavirus exam on the useless person proved damaging.

In close by Lyon, Mayor Gerard Collomb instructed BFM Television it was for France’s prime minister to choose irrespective of whether a European Champions League soccer sport concerning Olympique Lyonnais and Juventus, from Turin in northern Italy, should go in advance on Wednesday.

Italy’s virus crisis has now spread south, with the island of Sicily and regions of Tuscany and Liguria reporting cases.

A 3rd new scenario in France concerned a Frenchman in his 30s who experienced traveled to northern Italy. He was not in a major situation, officers reported.

Coronavirus cases in men and women who recently traveled to northern Italy have now been found in France, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia and Algeria.

covid-19, france, beaune, china, italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Algeria