Teachers sue Delta Air Lines after jet planes spilled fuel at Cudahy school

CUDAHY, California (KABC) – Teachers at Cudahy’s Park Avenue elementary school were in tears on Friday as they described their experience when kerosene rained on them and their students a few days earlier.

“I thought,” Oh my God, this must be a terrorist attack, “said one teacher, reporting on Tuesday’s incident.” All I could do was make sure my students were safe and calm because they were screaming and crying. “

They did not want to give their names because they participated in a press conference to announce a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines.

Their lawyer, Gloria Allred, said, “The complainants could smell the fuel on their clothes, flesh, eyes and skin. Fuel also entered their mouths and noses.”

The Delta 777 was en route to Shanghai when the pilot told air traffic control that there was an emergency in flight. A recording of the conversation shows air traffic controllers specifically asking if the pilot needed to empty the fuel. The pilot said no.

Allred said: “At the time, Flight 89 was flying so low that the released fuel did not have time to evaporate or dissipate before touching the ground below.”

The teachers say that since the incident, they have had health problems.

One said, “I went to the emergency room and I was in the emergency room for about four hours, and then yesterday I was in the emergency room for seven hours.”

“The subsequent sequelae of sinuses, breathing problems and other health problems plagued me and the other teachers with me today,” said another teacher.

ABC7 contacted Delta and was informed that the airline could not comment due to the ongoing lawsuits.

Friday evening, there will be a public meeting in Cudahy with firefighters, school officials and elected officials to discuss the incident.

