Teachers’ union expresses “serious concern” over delay

The country’s largest secondary teachers’ union says it has “a number of serious concerns” over elements of the decision to postpone the Leaving Cert until the end of the summer.

Although the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) welcomed the tentative decision, it understood that the union was concerned about the length of the school year and the prospect of asking teachers to return for two weeks or more in July to prepare students for exams.

ASTI President Deirdre Mac Donald said teachers are “fully committed to supporting their students right now,” but the union said in a statement that it “has a number of serious concerns about elements of the advertisement and that he would seek clarification on this matter. ” “.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) is also committed to supporting their students.

Regarding a request from Minister of Education Joe McHugh for teachers and schools to facilitate student education in July, the TUI said it would discuss these issues with its members.

Good functioning

Friday evening, the executive committees of the two unions held videoconferences to see how to proceed.

In a joint statement before these meetings, ASTI and TUI said they would work to serve “the best interests of the students”.

“We fully understand the decision to postpone the state exams and welcome the fact that the government is still focusing on the management of the exit certificate, given both its importance and the high level of public confidence in it. enjoys, “said the joint statement.

“We remain committed to serving the best interests of students, as evidenced by the teachers’ unreserved commitment to distance learning and teaching in recent weeks.

“We are aware of the enormity of the challenges facing our society today and we appreciate the work accomplished by all the parties concerned to meet these challenges.”

The cooperation of the two teachers’ unions will be crucial for the smooth running of the state exams.

However, the delay poses key questions unanswered by unions regarding teachers’ hours of work and whether enough teachers will be available to mark exams if the marking process overlaps the new academic year.

Principals also welcomed the decision to delay exams and give students certainty.

“This brings certainty to students in these difficult times as they continue to prepare for their graduation and junior cycle exams,” said the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools, Education and Training Boards. Ireland, Joint Managerial Body and National Association of Principals and Deputy. Directors, in a joint declaration.

“We would like to acknowledge the continued work of students, teachers and principals in our school communities to cope with the unique and difficult circumstances before us today in such a positive and productive way.”

In light of the revised schedule, the organizations said that students should “take a full break from their studies this Easter so they can come back refreshed and refreshed in the learning process”.

Meanwhile, the reaction of the students who had to take the exams was mixed.

Last week, a survey of nearly 30,000 Leaving Cert students by the Irish Union of Second Level Students (ISSU) found that almost half (49%) wanted to cancel the exams and use courses already completed to decide their grades.

The least popular option was to postpone exams to July or August (19%).

Ignored

Speaking as an individual, Luke Casserly, the secretary of the ISSU, said that he was glad that there was more clarity but that he considered that the students had been ignored.

“I feel like we haven’t been heard and that our voices don’t matter. There are still so many uncertainties. How will this affect CAD, what about students who want to take the UCAS course, people with learning disabilities will be at a disadvantage. I think it will have a very bad effect on some students, “he said.

Groups representing universities and institutes of technology have confirmed that the changes will have an impact on the academic year for the first few years to come.

The Irish Universities ’Association said its members would work with the CAO and other stakeholders to ensure that new university students can start their studies as soon as possible after the release of the 2020 Leaving Certificate results.

“This work and all the planning for the 2020-2021 academic year will continue to be guided by the latest public health advice,” said the association,

The Technological Higher Education Association also said it would work with the CAO and the State Examinations Commission to facilitate the changes.

While groups have refused to say when the new school year should start for first-year students, third-level sources say they are ready to delay admission until October or November if necessary.