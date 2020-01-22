Team GB Olympic Qualifying tickets available in London in March

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

TICKETS for the Olympic qualification tournament on the boxing route to Tokyo in London are now available at www.seetickets.com. Pricing starts at £ 5 (£ 2.50 concession) for many of the sessions at the largest Olympic boxing tournament in England since the 2012 Olympics.

The 11-day tournament will take place from March 14th to 24th, 2020 in the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Over 350 men and women from over 40 countries are battling for 77 places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The campaign is carried out in eight weight classes for men and five for women. There are 50 qualification places available for men and 27 for women.

Eight men and five women from the GB Boxing Squad will be selected to participate in the tournament. This is your first chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

GB Boxing’s super heavyweight, Frazer Clarke, who has high hopes of being selected, said: “I have been waiting a long time for my chance to qualify for the Olympics to have this event at home with the spectators behind me We will be massive for me and all my teammates.

“As part of the UK boxing team, we rarely take part in competitions in the UK. So it’s great that people have the opportunity to support us if we want to qualify for Tokyo.

“The standard of boxing in Europe is very high, so it’s an opportunity for people to experience top-class elite boxing and to see men and women from the UK and abroad who will be big stars of the future.”

The arena on Boxing Road to Tokyo has two rings on the first five days of the competition. The seats in the top bowl are not reserved, so viewers can move between the two rings to get the best possible overview of the action they want to see.

There will be a single ring with reserved seats during the last six competition days that boxers can begin to secure their place at Tokyo 2020.



Weekday, day session

Weekday evening &

Weekend sessions

At the door (weekdays, evenings and weekends)

Adults

£ 5

£ 10

£ 15

Discounts (U18, 65 years and older, students)

£ 2.50

£ 5

£ 5

The Boxing Road to Tokyo in London is an IOC event funded by the National Lottery and the Mayor of London and in collaboration with a number of partners including UK Sport, GB Boxing, the British Olympic Association (BOA) and London the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will be held.