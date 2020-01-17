Team news and kick-off time start as Gunners without suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

How will Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team deal with Sheffield United?

The Gunners play after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in this game, in which Aubameyang took the lead and was knocked out less than ten minutes after Jordan Ayew Palace came back into play.

Aubameyang was shown a red card against Crystal Palace

Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder admitted that his side’s “1-0 win against West Ham in their last league game was” not great “and he will see an improvement in the Emirates.

A win for Arsenal could lead the Gunners to eighth place ahead of North London rival Tottenham, while for Sheffield United they could skip Manchester United to fifth with three more points.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: head to head

Sheffield United scored the three points from these teams’ last two matches in the Premier League.

The first came in the 2006/07 season, in which the blades played between the sticks with Phil Jagielka for the last 30 minutes after goalkeeper Paddy Kenny left the field injured and all three submarines had been deployed.

The second came at the beginning of this season and almost 13 years after their last league game when Lys Mousset separated the two teams at Bramall Lane in the 30th minute.

Due to Sheffield United’s guest appearance outside the Premier League, there have only been matches between the two teams in the League Cup in recent years, with Arsenal winning effortlessly both 3-0 and 6-0.

Lys Mousset scored the only goal of the game the last time these two teams met

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: the facts

This is the first Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium since September 2006, a 3-0 win for the Gunners.

In the top division, Sheffield United have been victorious in their last nine away games against Arsenal (D1 L8) since a 1-0 win in August 1971 with a goal from Stewart Scullion.

Sheffield United expects the first league double since the 1946/47 season against Arsenal after beating the Gunners 1-0 in Bramall Lane in October.

Sheffield United could be the first newly called up team to make a league double against Arsenal to Blackburn Rovers in the 1992/93 season.

Arsenal have won only one of their last seven home games (D3 L3), despite the last time against Manchester United. The Gunners have already lost three home games this season, most recently in 2010/11 with the Emirates in a single season more (4).

Sheffield United have been unbeaten in their first nine away games this season and have lost each of their last two away games. The Yorkshire team have not won in their last 18 games in London (D7 L11) since their 2-1 win at Chelsea in October 1992.

Arsenal haven’t lost any of their last 21 Premier League games on a Saturday at 3pm (W18 D3) since losing 1-2 at West Brom in November 2015. Their last loss at home was in August 2013 (1-3 against Aston Villa), winning 20 and pulling four since then.

No team had fewer shots on goal in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United (71). However, only Liverpool (55), Chelsea (69) and Manchester City (74) scored fewer goals this season than the Blades (75).

Arsenal have to do without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this game. The striker scored 48% of the Gunners’ goals in the Premier League this season (14/29), only Danny Ings scored a higher proportion of his team’s goals this season (52%).

Sheffield United’s John Fleck has played in most Premier League goals this season without scoring a single goal or assisting from home (6-4 goals, 2 assists, all in Bramall Lane).

Arsenal’s appeal to overthrow Aubameyang’s red card was denied

Arsenal v Sheffield United: team news

Arsenal will be without Callum Chambers and Kieran Tierney before visiting Sheffield United. Both players are injured in the long term.

Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin have a chance to play, while Lucas Torreira has a very high chance to play.

Arsenal will also be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the club captain rejected his red card appeal after a VAR decision changed the card from yellow to red in the Palace draw.

Sheffield United has only two injury concerns before the trip to the Emirates in Simon Moore and Michael Verrips, both of which may still be in play.

