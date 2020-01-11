Team news, kick-off time and live commentary on the game in the Premier League

Loading...

The Premier League is returning to Stamford Bridge this weekend, where Frank Lampard’s Chelsea has hosted a Burnley squad since December 21 that has been unable to win.

The blues come into play in this game in a phase of inconsistency in which they have had two wins and two losses in the last five games, including two consecutive defeats at home.

AFP or licensor

Chelsea was recently inconsistent under Frank Lampard

The two wins went to Arsenal and Tottenham, managed by two-time Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, and the defeats to Southampton and Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have lost their last three games, including a poor performance against relegation candidate Aston Villa in their last game.

The GameDay Special from talkSPORT offers you all information about this collision. Here’s how to prepare for it.

Chelsea vs Burnley: how to listen

The fight for the Premier League begins on Saturday, January 11th, at 3 p.m.

Stamford Bridge’s full commentary will be shown live on talkSPORT 2. Our reporting begins at 2:00 p.m.

We bring you the entire setup and then comment live and exclusively.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio or MW 1053 or 1089.

You can find more information about listening to LIVE on talkSPORT here.

Chelsea versus Burnley: head to head

Chelsea have scored all three points, scored 12 goals and conceded five goals in four of their last three league games between clubs.

Although Burnley has not had a win in this game since the start of the 2017/18 season when Dye’s team ran away from Stamford Bridge with all three points after a 3-2 win.

Chelsea won the game 4-2 in October with a hat trick from Christian Pulisic before Willian made it 4-0 in less than an hour.

Burnley managed to get some consolation goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil, but Lampard’s team was too much for the wines that day.

AFP or licensor

Christian Pulisic left Turf Moor after Chelsea’s 4-2 win in October with the match point

Chelsea vs Burnley: the facts

Chelsea vs. Burnley: team news

Lampard reported after Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest that Pulisic had sustained an injury the day before the cup match, while Alonso almost missed the game due to a sustained muscle injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned to lawn training when he continued his recovery after a long-term Achilles injury. For the 23-year-old, however, the weekend game against Burnley comes too early.

Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson doubt the visitors with thigh injuries.

Ben Gibson, Aaron Lennon and Ashley Barnes are all reportedly facing a late fitness test, despite Jack Cork, a former Chelsea Academy midfielder, starting.