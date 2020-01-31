Team news, match facts and comment details for Bruno Fernandes’ debut

Manchester United fans will take a look at Bruno Fernandes for the first time on Saturday night.
talkSPORT will provide you with a live and exclusive radio commentary to meet in the Premier League. United is determined to win to bolster the top 4 hopes.
The Wolves also have their own ambitions in the Champions League, and the victory would overtake United’s fifth place.
Fernandes made his debut against the Wolves after arriving from Sporting with £ 68m
Manchester United vs Wolves: how to listen
The fight for the Premier League begins on Saturday February 1st at 5:30 p.m.
Old Trafford’s full commentary will be shown live on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 5:15 p.m.
To tune in, just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.
You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio or MW 1053 or 1089.
More information on how to listen to LIVE on talkSPORT can be found here.
Manchester United vs Wolves: team news
United’s first team has injured Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Marcus Rashford.
Nemanja Matic is suspended after being dismissed from the Manchester City Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
But United is facing a big upswing, Fernandes will be signed in January, although he is expected to start on the bench.
“He is fit enough to play and will definitely be there,” said Solskjaer at his press conference on Friday.
“He’s had a few hectic days, of course, and even with yesterday’s three-year birthday for his little daughter, I don’t know how much he’s going to do, but he’s in the squad.”
Meanwhile, wolves could also make a debut with their large window signing – Daniel Podence.
Portuguese winger Daniel Podence of Olympiacos has signed a four and a half year contract.
The 24-year-old winger became the third most expensive player in club history when he left Olympiacos for £ 17m this week.
Diogo Jota and Willy Boly are both striving to fully recover from the injuries, with Nuno Espirito Santos being Ruben Vinagre’s only injury concern.
Nuno Santo’s impressive team is in seventh place, tied with Man United, before their trip to Old Trafford
Manchester United vs Wolves: the facts
- Manchester United have been unbeaten in 11 home games against wolves in all competitions (W9 D2) since their 0-1 loss in February 1980. In all of these eleven unbeaten games, they are not a minute behind.
- The Wolves have yet to win a Premier League away game against Man Utd in five attempts (D1 L4). Only Arsenal have to be beaten more often in the distance without winning (six games).
- Manchester United have lost only two of their last 60 home games in February (W42 D16), 2004 against Middlesbrough and 2008 against Man City.
- Manchester United have not scored in seven of their 24 Premier League games this season. This corresponds to the total of 2018/19. United has bridged three of the last four Premier League games, including the last two.
- Manchester United have lost the last two Premier League matches without scoring. From April to May 2015 under Louis van Gaal, Manchester United have only lost three games in a row without first finding the net.
- Wolves came from behind to win their last Premier League away game against Southampton – the last time they won top flight away games in August 2011.
- Wolves have conceded their first goal this season in more Premier League games than any other team (17 out of 24). The Nuno Espírito Santo team has taken 18 points from losing positions this season, a league total.
- Manchester United’s record of 34 points after 24 games in the 2019/20 season is the worst in this phase of a season since 1989/90 (25 points) when they finished 13th in the top division.
- Wolf striker Raúl Jiménez has played 20 goals in his last 22 games in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and assisting eight others.
- Only Marcus Rashford (13) scored more goals this season in all Manchester United competitions at Old Trafford than teen Mason Greenwood (8), who scored eight of his 14 shots on goal.