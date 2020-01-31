Team news, match facts and comment details for Bruno Fernandes’ debut

Manchester United fans will take a look at Bruno Fernandes for the first time on Saturday night.

talkSPORT will provide you with a live and exclusive radio commentary to meet in the Premier League. United is determined to win to bolster the top 4 hopes.

The Wolves also have their own ambitions in the Champions League, and the victory would overtake United’s fifth place.

Fernandes made his debut against the Wolves after arriving from Sporting with £ 68m

Manchester United vs Wolves: team news

United’s first team has injured Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Marcus Rashford.

Nemanja Matic is suspended after being dismissed from the Manchester City Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

But United is facing a big upswing, Fernandes will be signed in January, although he is expected to start on the bench.

“He is fit enough to play and will definitely be there,” said Solskjaer at his press conference on Friday.

“He’s had a few hectic days, of course, and even with yesterday’s three-year birthday for his little daughter, I don’t know how much he’s going to do, but he’s in the squad.”

Meanwhile, wolves could also make a debut with their large window signing – Daniel Podence.

Portuguese winger Daniel Podence of Olympiacos has signed a four and a half year contract.

The 24-year-old winger became the third most expensive player in club history when he left Olympiacos for £ 17m this week.

Diogo Jota and Willy Boly are both striving to fully recover from the injuries, with Nuno Espirito Santos being Ruben Vinagre’s only injury concern.

Nuno Santo’s impressive team is in seventh place, tied with Man United, before their trip to Old Trafford

