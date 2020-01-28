TeamHolly raises over $ 300,000 for gastric cancer research

The late Holly Clegg, a popular Baton Rouge cook who enchanted the audience with her pleasant demeanor and her healthy flair for Mediterranean favorites, continues to draw cancer research to her attention through her team of supporters.

Although Clegg passed away in November 2019, her supporters, #TeamHolly, worked hard and raised money for gastric cancer research.

On Monday, #TeamHolly visited the Houston MD Anderson Cancer Center on Facebook, where they spoke to representatives about the research results that the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund can support.

They found that the fund raised a total of $ 328,000 in just six months.

Every dollar will be critical to helping researchers find a cure, and no doubt Clegg would have been happy with the progress #TeamHolly is making.

The team said, “Our work is just beginning, but we miss Holly more than words can describe.”