Teamwork, self-employed face delays in unemployment benefits – News – The Palm Beach Post

When Rich Cruse saw about $ 3,000 in income from his photography business in a rapidly disappearing coronavirus, he tried to apply for unemployment benefits in California. But like many states, he has not yet accepted demands from self-employed people like himself.

It’s left for Cruse, 58, to earn just a small pay drive for Uber Eats near San Diego. And he’s worried about health risks.

“I wear a mask and practically use a hand sanitizer,” he said. “That’s not what I should do.”

While nearly 17 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks – a record high – millions seem to be crashing through cracks. They can’t get through stuck phone systems or quit their apps on congested websites. Or they are confused as to whether to apply.

And now there’s a whole new group of people – gig workers, self-employed contractors, and self-employed people like Cruse. The federal government’s $ 2.2 trillion financial relief package extended unemployment benefits for the first time to cover workers when they lose their jobs. However, most states have not yet updated their systems to handle these applications.

The French way

State-led fighting in U.S. unemployment systems runs counter to the smoother and more robust protection that many European governments offer to millions who have been laid off as a result of the virus outbreak. In France, for example, 5.8 million people – about a quarter of the private sector workforce – are now on a plan for “partial unemployment”: with government help, they get part of their pay on temporary layoffs or working shorter hours. .

Among them is Larisa Ignatovich, who works as a domestic helper for families around Paris. French childbirth means she can only leave to buy groceries or for emergencies. When childbirth rules were passed in March, her husband’s construction work dried up and she could no longer work. Ignatovich feared they would have no money for food and rent.

But then the government announced special programs to help prevent virus-related layoffs. According to the plan, Ignatovich’s employers will continue to pay him, and the government will reimburse the employer for 80% of the amount.

Many European governments are working to support wages in downturns so that workers can stay with their employers. In contrast, the U.S. approach is typically to provide support to those who have lost their jobs. But unemployment assistance does not cover everyone. It may be limited to a maximum of six months.

Some economists argue that the European approach explains why the unemployment rate there is not as high in downturns as in the United States, with fewer workers leaving the workforce compared to the United States.

Departure to the rocky top in the United States

The new U.S. financial relief package includes $ 350 billion in loans to small businesses that commit to retaining or relocating their employees. These loans will be forgiven if they are used for salaries. But that program is running a rocky start. And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has already asked Congress for more money, given the wavelength of loan applications.

For workers with a traditional job, government unemployment organizations can use their employers ’tax information to strengthen their employment relationship and determine their earnings history to determine the benefit level. These workers are in part eligible because their companies pay into state unemployment funds.

In contrast, self-employed and gig workers have generally not participated in unemployment funds. Nor is there an online platform through which they work. Now that they are entitled to unemployment benefits, these workers have to submit paperwork to document their income. To address the challenges, the federal government is providing $ 600 a week more in unemployment benefits than the states are providing. This federal money must be passed through the states – a new new responsibility.

All of this takes time, which means money can’t reach unemployed recipients very quickly.

“I suspect it may take much longer than governments and workers want before unemployment benefits arrive,” said Dmitry Koustas, assistant professor of public policy at the University of Chicago.

Under the financial assistance package, the federal government pays benefits to the self-employed and other newly eligible groups. However, states must assess whether the applicant is actually eligible. Koustas says many states fear being stuck on a bill if they mistakenly accept someone.

Applying for regular unemployment

For this reason, some states require the self-employed and group workers to apply for regular state unemployment benefits first. Only if the claims are rejected can they apply for new federal coverage.

Massachusetts has warned that its unemployment agency will not be able to accept claims from gig workers, contractors or the self-employed until April 30th. The office has turned to the vendor to establish a new platform for these applications.

In North Carolina, the state unemployment agency, which has received a whopping 497,000 claims for unemployment since mid-March, said it is unlikely to be able to accept applications from self-employed and self-employed for another two weeks.

Chapel Hill’s 62-year-old Pringle Teetor was forced to close its glass-blowing studio after its revenue evaporated as local art galleries closed and the Spring Festival was canceled. He has applied for unemployment benefits. But Teetor isn’t sure if his application has been removed because he constantly dropped out of the computer system. Although he has some savings, he can look for another job if he can’t reopen the studio soon. Her husband’s dental care is still closed.

“If this goes on for much longer, it will change everything,” Teetor said.

In California, Cruse tried to apply for unemployment benefits after two of his charity photo contests were canceled. But after filling out the online forms, he was told he was not eligible. The state has not yet updated the website for the self-employed.

Cruse regularly took sunset photos of the beach, which he published on social media to promote his photography business. But when the beaches are closed, he can’t even do it.

“The outlook isn’t very high for me, at least for the next two or three months,” he said. “All my current job I have is gone.”

Participants: Angela Charlton in Paris and Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina.