Tear gas, reports of women shot after weekend protests in Iran: video

Iranian security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to distribute protesters protesting against the initial denial of the Islamic Republic, it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, online videos would be on Monday.

Videos sent to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran and later verified by The Associated Press show a crowd of demonstrators near Azadi, or Freedom, Square, fleeing on Sunday evening while tear gas landed between them .

People cough and sputter as they try to escape the fumes, with a woman shouting in Farsi: “They shot tear gas at people! Azadi Square. Death to the dictator.”

Another video shows a woman being dragged into the aftermath while a trail of blood can be seen on the floor. The people around her shout that she was shot in the leg by live ammunition.

“Oh my god, she bleeds non-stop!” a person calls. Another shouts: “Bandage it!”

Photos and videos after the incident show puddles of blood on the sidewalk.

Tehran police chief, General Hossein Rahimi, later denied that his officers opened fire, although the semi-official Fars news agency said the police “shot tear gas in some areas.”

“The police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” the Iranian media quoted Rahimi. “The police did not shoot at the meetings, because open-mindedness and restraint was the agenda of the capital’s police.”

Allegations of lethal violence against demonstrators should be fully investigated, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday. Stephane Dujarric said that reports of violence against those who protested against the downing of a civilian aircraft were “disturbing.”

Uniformed police officers were just one arm of the Iranian security forces in force for the demonstrations.

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets gathered earlier Sunday in Vali-e Asr Square, at the University of Tehran and other places of interest. Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorcycles and security people were also in force in civilians. People were looking down as they walked quickly past the police, apparently trying not to draw attention to themselves.

The Revolutionary Guard was previously accused of opening fire on protesters during protests over government-imposed gasoline prices that rose in November, violence that reportedly killed more than 300 people.

Reuters reported Monday that protesters were gathering again.

“We will fight back”

Other Fars videos showed protesters singing: “We are children of war. Fight with us, we will fight back.”

The crash of the Ukraine International Airline plane early on Wednesday killed all 176 on board, mainly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

After pointing out a technical failure and insisting for three days that the Iranian forces were not to blame, the authorities admitted on Saturday that they had accidentally shot it in the presence of evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

Iran defeated the flight because it braced itself for possible American retribution after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that hosted American troops earlier on Wednesday. The rocket attack, which did not involve any casualties, was reportedly a response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important general in an American air attack in Baghdad. But there was no retribution.

Iranians have expressed anger about the plane’s downfall and the misleading statements of senior officials in the aftermath of the tragedy. They also mourn the dead, including young people who were studying abroad.

People gather on Sunday at the Imam Mahdi Islamic Center in Toronto to mourn Sahar Haghjoo and her nine-year-old daughter Elsa Jadidi, who were victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 shot down. (Geoff Robbins / AFP / Getty Images)

In earlier protests on Saturday, students in Tehran shouted: “They are lying that our enemy is America! Our enemy is here.” Another Fars video showed protesters to take down a poster of Soleimani in Tehran on Sunday evening.

“We are not citizens. We are hostages’

There has also been a cultural outpouring of sadness and anger by the creative community of Iran.

Some Iranian artists, including the famous director Masoud Kimiai, withdrew from an upcoming international film festival. Two TV hosts have resigned in protest about the false report about the cause of the plane crash.

Taraneh Alidoosti, a famous actress from Iran, posted a photo of a black square on Instagram with the title: “We are not citizens. We are hostages. Millions of hostages.”

Saeed Maroof, captain of Iran’s national volleyball team, also wrote on Instagram: “I wish I could be hopeful that this was the final scene of the show of deception and lack of wisdom from these incompetents, but I still know that not so. “

He said that despite the qualification of Iran’s national team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after years of efforts, “there is no more energy in our sad and desperate souls to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, another video that made the rounds showed Iran’s national symbol, four crescents and a water-lily sword that seemed to fly through a 1980s-style video game like Galaga. Music sounds when it touches oil while it fires at symbols that represent people, knowledge and ultimately a plane.

“To be continued” is the caption at the end of the clip.

In a tweet about the protests and whether they would put pressure on Iranian leadership to change tone, US President Donald Trump wrote: “Actually, I don’t care if they negotiate. Will be entirely up to them, but no nuclear weapons and “don’t kill your protesters.” “”

On Monday, he praised the protesters for not desecrating the American flag.

Protesters hold flowers on Saturday while tear gas fired by the police takes off during a demonstration in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran to remind passengers on the Ukrainian plane. (The corresponding press)

In Tehran, government spokesman Ali Rabiei gave a peek into how Iran’s leadership sees every possible dialogue with Trump. When he spoke to reporters on Monday, he said that if Iran opened the dialogue with the United States, this would put pressure on Iran and could lead to more pressure.

“They give us messages, such as that they have nothing to do with others and want to talk to us directly. We don’t trust them,” he said and described Trump as “unreliable.”

“He thinks that by putting pressure on ordinary people, he can achieve what he wants and can force us to withdraw,” said Rabiei.

Regarding the investigation into the crash, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on social media that a team of Canadians from the Standing Rapid Deployment Team and the Transportation Safety Board arrived in Tehran on Monday evening.