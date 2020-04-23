Teardown Video compares the new iPhone SE to the iPhone 8

In terms of design, the iPhone SE is identical to the ‌iPhone‌ 8, which has a 4.7-inch LCD screen, thick top and bottom fronts, a single-lens rear camera and a Touch ID Home button.

Not surprisingly, the ‌iPhone‌ 8 looks the same as the internal ‌iPhone‌ SE, as detailed in a broken down video from a Chinese YouTuber who has one device in his hand. The subtitled video was previously shared by Reddit today.

There is a problem with the video thumbnail, but clicking on the video above will still play

Most components of the PiPhone‌ SE are the same as the ‌iPhone‌ 8, but there are differences in the modem and WiFi chip, the battery connector (which is the same as the iPhone 11 battery connector, and the flashlight). another rear camera module and of course a different processor like the ‌iPhone‌ SE uses the same A13 chip as the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro.

Many components of the ‌iPhone‌ SE and ‌iPhone‌ 8 worked alternately, showing how similar most of the components are. For example, the front display of the PiPhone‌ 8 can be replaced with a PiPhone‌ SE and fits perfectly.

The ‌iPhone‌ SE is priced at $ 399 and the first orders start tomorrow for customers. We’ll see an even closer look inside the PiPhone inside SE as broken down sites like iFixit separate one of the new smartphones.