Tearful Djokovic honors “mentor, friend” Kobe Bryant | Sports

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his game against Canadian Milos Raonic on January 28, 2020 in Melbourne Park, Australia. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, June 20 / PRNewswire / – Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic broke today when he paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and called him a “mentor” and “friend” for the past 10 years.

Djokovic said after his quarter-final victory at the Australian Open against Milos Raonic, it was “heartbreaking” to hear from Bryant, who had died in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others.

“He was one of the greatest athletes of all time, he inspired me and many other people around the world,” said Djokovic in an interview on the pitch in the Rod Laver Arena. He was wearing a tracksuit with the initials KB.

“I was lucky enough to have had a personal relationship with him for the past 10 years. When I needed advice and support, he was there for me.

“He was my mentor, my friend and it’s just heartbreaking to see and hear what happened to him and his daughter,” said Djokovic before he sat down.

Djokovic and many other tennis legends, including Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, have expressed their grief over the death of the former LA Lakers shooter, who is considered one of the greatest basketball players in history.

Australian Nick Kyrgios had traveled to the quarter-finals with a Lakers jersey yesterday, and the American pair Coco Gauff and Caty McNally had honored Bryant on their sneakers. – AFP