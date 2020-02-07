Tears are everywhere as the last successful store in the world, in Dargaville, closes its doors

One of the last Blockbuster video stores in the world has permanently closed.

And the owner of the Dargaville store, Chris Cocurollo, says very honestly that he feels “sad like shit” about its closure.

“When I made the announcement to my customers [via a livestream posted on facebook], I was crying, I had tears in my eyes, it’s really moving for me, I’m going to miss the industry, everything.

“I loved it, I loved being part of DVDs, movies, I got a chance to experience something, someone else’s ideas, someone else’s thoughts every time that I was watching a movie, I love this industry. “

Cocurullo says he has watched 16.5 thousand titles in his 23 years working in the industry.

At the time, he said, “I have gone through many different changes, from VHS to DVD and Blu-ray, it just keeps flowing. It’s been part of my life for so many years, it’s not funny.

Online reports say that a Blockbuster store in Oregon USA is the last in the world, but Cocurullo says, “It works more like a nostalgic museum, so it doesn’t count.”

He confusedly confesses that his store is indeed the last in the world to operate in a traditional sense, now closed.

So how is it that his store in the small town of Dargaville has become the “last” in activity.

Cocurullo says it’s “because it took us a long time to get the fiber to New Zealand and Dargaville was one of the last places to get it, but as soon as the fiber arrived – people have really migrated to Netflix “.

“But also people are lazy today and I don’t mean that in a bad way, because I’m also lazy – you’ll use your app and do while sitting.”

But it is not only the fiber that is deployed late in the region that has seen its store survive where others have not.

Cocurollo knows all the DVDs in his store and therefore his insight into what could be a good movie is invaluable to those who visit it.

“I’m talking to everyone, I’m a salesperson. Someone might be interested in a movie and if I know what they like and their preferences, I’ll tell them about other videos they might like also.”

Cocurullo, who is of Italian descent, says, “I like to talk to people, it seems like we are big talkers in my family.

“You have to have someone to tell them about new movies, you need” people-people “, and that’s what I am.

“That’s why a lot of customers loved to walk in the door to chat.

“When you enter my DVD store, I will tell you exactly what I thought about it, I will tell you if it was shit or not.”

Now he says, “I’m sorry for the writers, directors, actors. Like I said, I’m not part of the big thing, but I could be part of the final process, an advocate for good movies .

“They hear about all these big blockbusters now and that’s what they are going to see, because people say they are the best thing since sliced ​​bread, when in reality they are sometimes shit . “

“Have you heard of the take-out movie – a movie made in New Zealand, but no one really knows.

“This is the price people pay for not being able to get into a DVD store, they don’t have a chance to hear about these good movies.”

But Cocurullo says he had no choice but to close because it was no longer financially viable, now that he was 14 months behind in rent, “the owner was really great, very supportive, but I can’t let it continue. “

In one of his latest articles on store closings, many people shared fond memories of the store.

Dean Hammon said: “Thank you very much for providing such a fantastic service to the city, for so many years I have always enjoyed taking a movie from time to time.”

Armonia Cielo Simona said: “Afraid that this store will bring back so many memories, it is said that it will see this closure, I swear that I grew up in this store, even when it was on Victoria Street”.

Bushfires fundraiser

Sam Glover and Sasha Allanson 12 both eat after swimming more than 100 laps in the Swim Down Under relays.

Over 1,000 laps of the Kauri Coast community pool have been swum by locals passionate about raising funds for those affected by the devastating ravages of the Australian bush recently.

Event organizer Sharneece Joyce said she was amazed at everyone’s efforts that day.

“I was really proud of all the members of the community who came to support the event. It shows that we care about others and what is going on elsewhere.

“Everyone has done a great job.”

Mayor Dr. Jason Smith with Ward Councilor Dargaville Karen Joyce Paki

So far, the count also looks good with over $ 1,500 raised, “and we have even more donations available.”

Sasha Allanson, 12, swam 100 laps and said she was happy to have helped, “It’s a good cause and it was so good after knowing that we all made a difference.”

Aidan Glover 9, swam 79 laps and said he enjoyed the day, “The steak sandwiches were great, everyone helped, it was a cool day”.

Aidan Glover 9, backstroke in the Swim Down Under relays.

Volunteer and swimmer Juanita Watene said she wanted to thank Sharneece and her friends for creating such a great cause.

“It was a great honor to volunteer and participate in a swimming marathon for the poor and animals affected by the bushfires in Australia and I enjoyed seeing all the different age groups having fun and try.

Kenpo Karate Students Succeed

Northland Kenpo class, the students photographed with their instructors Ron and Gail Mason obtained excellent results this year.

With the end of the decade, Northland Kenpo organized a very prestigious event in the test and analysis of the upper echelons of the students of the school.

The grueling eight-hour event included the quality requirements of each student and the different stages of development and was held recently at Selwyn Park Primary in Dargaville.

The well-deserved upgrade of William Paki and Shane Joyce, both members of the founding year, was promoted to the 4th degree black belt.

“They have shown great tenacity in their own training over the years and have accepted the teaching and shared their knowledge with good grace and confidence,” said Kenpo instructor and professor Ron Mason.

Nathan Christey was also tested, who started very young in the junior program, now as a young adult, classified from 1st to 2nd degree in the black belt.

Showing the results of many years of “time spent” in class, Amelia Hori-Elliot and Courtney Crichton-Mason received 1st degree adult black belts.

“These young people give back and share their experience as assistant instructors and are greatly appreciated. Another younger teenager, Grace Christey, got her full junior black belt in a very impressive style. She is also a young national competitor aerobics, “said Mason.

Kenpo art embodies the most practical and achievable concepts.

Family fun at the Northern Wairoa Arapohue Show

This year, children and family members can enjoy side performances for only a donation of gold coins.

The Arapohue salon promises tomorrow to be a great day for the whole family.

Exhibition president Richard Alspach encourages the community to come and celebrate all that is good in rural communities.

“Again, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Pub Charities, we will be hosting slide shows for a donation of gold coins, a popular feature of our shows that has proven to be extremely popular.”

Cattle are making a comeback this year. Although it is not a complete competition, due to the threat M Movis, there will be an exhibition of several breeds of cattle.

And members of the public will be invited to participate in a judgment competition to win prizes.

This year, the activities of young farmers return with many opportunities for all ages to participate and win great prizes through sponsorship.

“With the help of a community grant from the Kaipara district council, we bought a pretty good audio system. This will allow us to keep everyone up to date with what’s going on and the background music,” said said Alspach.

The ANZ Northland Shearing Competition also promises to be an unmissable event.

“This great spectator sport is an integral part of the agricultural industry.

“There will be five horse rings in action, including the ever popular minis as well as trade stalls and all the fun of the fair.

“The skills on display in our indoor section are truly impressive, as are the amazing products that local residents can grow.

“Be ready to be inspired and have a great day.”

The Arapohue show takes place tomorrow from 9 a.m. Admission: Adult $ 8, couple $ 15, child 5-15 years old $ 2, children under 5 free.

