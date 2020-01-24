Tec.Fit, WOTSO WorkSpace, Crumpler + more

Tec.Fit, a company that brings cutting-edge technology applications to the global fashion industry, is looking for a full-time position Administrative coordinator / EA (MELB) to ensure general office management and customer support. A typical day in this role is providing daily technology reviews, doing business as an executive assistant, and providing supplier management. The ideal candidate has 1-2 years of experience in a similar role or has a degree in business, communication or commerce. If you want to join a top-class team and work flexibly, apply now!

WOTSO WorkSpace, the innovative workspace provider that takes over Australia, is looking for full-time Venue Raumführer (ADEL) build a community by planning and running events. The role will include traveling as the tasks will take place in a variety of rooms. To be considered for this role, applicants must have sales and customer service experience, an eye for detail, good management skills, and a willingness to complete the task. Apply today if you are looking for something different and want to have the chance to develop your skills in retail or hospitality.

Crumpler, A manufacturer that designs unique and robust bags and luggage in Australia is looking for a full-time position Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager (SYD) Be part of a unique brand. The successful candidate will lead a Crumpler business and lead a team to achieve his goals. The ideal candidate has sales experience, previously led a small team, and has experience in solving customer inquiries in a humble and helpful manner. The advantages of the role include an attractive base salary and an attractive commission as well as a staff discount of 50%. Apply here.

The trend spotter, Australia’s leading online fashion and lifestyle destination is looking for Freelance writer, Apply now!

AthletesVoice and The Roar are looking for a full-time position Sales Manager (SYD) join their team. Apply today.

Straight Up PR are hunting for a full time PR Account Executive (SYD) work across a variety of accounts. Apply here.

