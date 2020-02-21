[tech-boston-3-peats-as-bcl-champion]

While the following weeks will establish no matter if Tech Boston is the major crew in Division 2 the moment all over again, the Bears dominant run atop the town will continue for a person more yr.

Alan Nunez scored 16 details though Shamar Browder extra 12 factors as Tech Boston claimed its 3rd consecutive Boston City League championship with a 63-47 victory more than Boston Latin Academy on Thursday afternoon at Madison Park.

The meeting was the third of the yr involving the two teams, with every workforce pulling out a close victory all through the frequent season.

“Coming into this video game we knew that anything experienced to go by considering that we’re the defending town and point out champs,” Browder stated. “We just had to retain our heads down and hold going.”

Tech Boston (13-7) applied some scorching 3-position shooting all over the match to preserve rate. In all, the Bears went eight-of-10 from lengthy assortment, with Nunez and Rakim Butler each knocking down a few treys. Latin Academy, meanwhile, struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 2-of-21.

The Bears’ 3-stage taking pictures authorized them to pull away early in the next fifty percent. Nursing a 38-34 guide, Tech Boston went on an 11- operate highlighted by 3s from Nunez and Butler to get a 49-34 edge heading into the fourth. The Dragons experimented with to continue being within just an arm’s size of the Bears with Mohumad Ali scoring 6 details early in the final body to trim the Bears’ direct to 53-42.

Tech Boston, on the other hand, refused to be denied with Browder finishing a rough layup in changeover and Elliot Williams scoring four straight to set the Bears ahead 17 with two minutes remaining.

“This is not a one particular-individual display. It is not about me, it’s about us,” Tech Boston coach Johnny Williams claimed. “I advised them it has nothing to do with me coaching, it is all about what they want and they want it. Each individual time they lace up, they want it.”

The Bears appeared to be in total management above the very first 8 minutes, making use of red-incredibly hot 3-level shooting to exploit Latin Academy’s matchup zone. Fueling the surge was Nunez, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers in advance of Butler linked on a person of his personal to enable give the Bears a 23-10 direct after just one.

Latin Academy, however, observed its footing in the 2nd quarter to get in just hanging distance going into the half. Mason Lawson scored seven factors and Ali related on a corner 3-pointer as component of a 17-five operate that brought the Dragons within just 29-27 at the break.