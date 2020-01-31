Tech guru Elon Musk enters the music game and surprises fans with an EDM track

Elon Musk in his studio

Photo: Twitter

Engineer and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk is now trying EDM music.

The internationally known founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla released an EDM music track on Thursday.

Musk released a SoundCloud link to a song titled “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe to Twitter” and changed his Twitter handle to “E ‘D’ M”, alluding to his new music project.

Do not doubt your Vibehttps: //t.co/5FJNJXUxW0

– E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Musk also posted pictures of himself in the studio.

Vibbbe pic.twitter.com/21WKNOnMXZ

– E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

The tech billionaire’s musical experiment triggers mixed reactions.

Some social media users are happy with his new company, others just find it strange.

One of the greatest artists of my generation. True and powerful. ? https://t.co/md0LxtddOH

– Héctor Trejo (Bully) (@HectorTrejo), January 31, 2020

Go to bed Elon ur drunk ?? https://t.co/9G7vl02yid

– Anti-Hero (@LastmanOnFire) January 31, 2020

Others have suggested that he may have been inspired by his girlfriend Grimes, who happens to be a musician.