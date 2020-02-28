techboston-stuns-new-mission-in-div.-2-south-basketball-1st-spherical-acquire

TechBoston coach Johnny Williams’ self-confidence under no circumstances wavered.

Not even when No. seven New Mission pushed the two-time defending condition champions to the brink in the fourth quarter or when Tre Norman skipped the first of two absolutely free throws with the game tied and one.four seconds remaining in Thursday’s Division two South to start with round match-up.

No. 10 TechBoston’s resolve in the long run paid out off as Norman calmly sank his next endeavor to comprehensive a wild comeback from a 12-place, fourth-quarter deficit, lifting the Bears to a thrilling 59-58 victory.

“I was continual the whole way,” said Williams as TechBoston advancements to the quarterfinals to deal with Westwood. “I was not rattled. I know what my guys are able of.”

New Mission (14-7) constructed a double-digit direct with Kemar Morgan and Hassan Jenkins providing stellar inside protection, when Abubakar Aden (16 factors) sank a corner 3-pointer to place the Titans ahead, 52-40, with four: 45 still left.

But TechBoston (14-7) then displayed its championship mettle with its senior duo of Shamar Browder (16 points) and Alan Nunez main the way. Nunez minimize the deficit in 50 percent with again-to-back again 3-ideas, but Eddo Ehikamhen experimented with to maintain off TechBoston by coming by way of with a clutch bucket and a pair of free of charge throws for New Mission.

But TechBoston kept charging in advance, and Browder completed in visitors to amount the score, 58-58, with 47 seconds remaining.

“We just kept pushing,” Nunez claimed. “Our coaches informed us (to) believe that. We just saved functioning, actively playing defense. We’re crafted for this.”

Rakim Butler (nine details, 13 rebounds) then secured a big rebound and with seven.1 seconds still left, TechBoston diagrammed a engage in for Norman and the Bears watched him get fouled on a tough generate to the hoop.

Norman back-rimmed his initially free of charge toss in a raucous setting in advance of making sure that TechBoston’s storied operate wouldn’t conclude on a rival’s dwelling court docket.

“It’s not about me. I’m doing it for the rest of the crew,” Norman reported. “Moments like that we stay for, we die for.”