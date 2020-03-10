Techie who returned from Texas via Dubai tests for coronavirus – karnataka positive

The software engineer, who traveled from the United States to Bengaluru, tested positive for coronavirus, Karnataka Minister of Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Sudhakar said the engineer traveled from Austin, Texas and landed in Bengaluru early on March 1st.

“He then showed no symptoms, but afterwards, when he developed them, on March 4, he first went to OPD private hospitals … After that, he went to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) the next day,” the minister said. he said at a news conference.

“His wife, colleagues who with him and his thirteen-year-old child have been quarantined at the RGICD in addition to the driver. He is now stable and others are under observation,” he said.

About 2,666 people are suspected to have made primary and secondary contact with the engineer between March 1 and 4, and the government said efforts are underway to track them, including those who traveled with him on an Emirates flight.

The minister’s press conference and confirmation came hours after the school principal’s internal mail was on social media.

The engineer who wrote it said that he tested positive for coronavirus and that his child would not attend school because the family was quarantined.

The school, located in the Whitefield area – Bengaluru’s technology corridor – also sent a mail, saying it would be closed until further notice.

Karnataka Minister of Education Suresh Kumar said that all the schools till 5th grade would be closed in the city until further orders.

“There is no need to panic, but as a precaution, we have taken that step,” Suresh Kumar said while addressing reporters.

He also confirmed that the person who tested positive was a Whitefield resident and wrote to the school asking for leave for his child.

Karnataka health department officials said in the newsletter that 982 people have registered for observation in the state so far, including 700 so far under home quarantine.

