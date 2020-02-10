Technical team based on Saskatoon helps people gain access to vital information via mobile phone games and hotlines

When Louis Dorval went to Ghana as a volunteer in 2005, the country was in the middle of a boom of cell phones.

Only one in 10 inhabitants of the West African country was mobile, but that grew steadily to two-thirds today, according to a report from data and analysis agency GSMA Intelligence.

This aroused the curiosity of Dorval, a 37-year-old who grew up in Montreal and by the time he joined McGill Unversity in 2000, had bought his first cell phone, a stupid Nokia phone.

“Very, very little work was done via mobile to help coordinate, inform and share information regarding development and livelihoods in Ghana, despite the fact that in the previous decades access to mobile phones in Ghana and elsewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa had really exploded. “

Seven years later, he would help set up Viamo, a social enterprise with Canadian roots based on leveraging the availability and popularity of cell phones in certain developing countries to disseminate educational, daily information that some people would otherwise have little access to.

However, he would not do it alone.

Mark Boots is co-founder and technical director of Viamo. He is a resident of Saskatchewan who got to know Louis Dorval by volunteering at Engineers Without Borders Canada. (Chanss Lagaden / CBC)

Mark Boots grew up in Saskatchewan and obtained his PhD in physics and technology at the University of Saskatchewan. He and Dorval volunteered at Engineers Without Borders Canada in Canada and Ghana respectively. They made contact through the organization after Dorval had worked for a global software company in Silicon Valley and was looking for a company of their own.

Together they launched Viamo in Kumasi, Ghana, together with Ghanaian engineers. They first decided to create software that used text messages to send surveys and share information with people. However, they soon discovered that these text messages were not attractive to or received by rural populations, particularly women.

So the company added a Voice Interactive Response (IVR) channel – the kind of technology that has been around since the 1970s that you can come across if you call a credit card company and are asked to choose from an automated menu. It was more successful.

Viamo organizes focus group discussions to understand how women can access information via their mobile phones to improve the user experience on the 3-2-1 Service. This took place in Mozambique. (Viamo)

One of Viamo’s first partnerships was with a Ghanaian organization that tried to improve the health of pregnant women in rural areas. They have run a program where women can receive a weekly call in their own language to inform them about their baby’s development and how to take care of them.

“Here in Canada, for example, when my wife was pregnant, it is of course quite easy for us to go to the doctor’s office and check up. It is also easy to go to websites such as www.babycentre.ca and get lots of information that helps you understand what’s going on with your first pregnancy, “Dorval said. “Options like that are not available for a young mother in a rural village in Ghana, for example.”

One of the biggest innovations from Viamo and real game changers came after they had redesigned IVR and developed the “3-2-1 Service”. Boots described it as “Wikipedia Lite but for people who have base cells and may not even be literate.” Viamo works with local mobile phone operators to provide on-demand information on a range of topics, from agriculture to human trafficking, simply by letting people call a free hotline.

Wanji Games (“Wanji” means “what” in the Lugandese language Luganda) are delivered through the 3-2-1 Service in collaboration with local mobile operators. The games are based on a “choose your own adventure” format. Callers call a number and see a number of scenarios. They have to make a decision with the help of the buttons on their phone. Every wrong choice can influence their ‘fate’, which ends the game.

“I saw a message on my phone so I tried it and I had a lot of information about family planning, cervical cancer, weather, agriculture,” said Rachael Kabeene, a 30-year-old Ugandan primary school teacher and mother who recently played the games .

Rachel Kabeene, a primary school teacher and mother from Kampala, Uganda, has used the Wanji games. (Amy Fallon)

One of Viamo’s most recent projects in Rwanda was providing distance training for the Ministry of Health in the form of a four-week curriculum on mental health problems, often a taboo subject in Africa, using IVR technology to make phone calls with interactive training content and quizzes. There are more than 55,000 health workers in the community in the East African country, and physically bringing them all together for training would have been expensive.

Lauren Frank, associate professor of communication at Portland State University, has studied the games in Cambodia (the prevention of domestic violence) and Uganda (agriculture). She said: “In one experiment, callers who played the game one or more times had more confidence in their skills and were more likely to change their behavior than those who didn’t play the game. Our results suggest that the Wanji game is a effective intervention for social and behavioral change. ”

In 2019, Viamo’s 3-2-1 Service reached more than six million people in 16 countries through Wanji Games and the other content on it.

Viamo is conducting an interview with a 3-2-1 user in Nigeria. His input helps Viamo to improve the user experience of the service. (Viamo)

“One thing that is groundbreaking about the service is that through our partnerships with telecom operators we have found a model where people have free access to the service, at least many times a month, allowing it to reach a large scale,” Boots said.

In some countries such as Rwanda, 3-2-1 reaches more unique users than Facebook. In Mali, more than 2,000 people listen to the 3-2-1 content at all times, most of the day.

That range also means expansion for Viamo. It now has a total of 140 employees worldwide, including 12 in Saskatoon and another three en route to the city from Ghana, Rwanda and Madagascar.

Their vision for the future is to serve 100 million people a year. They hope to do this with IVR services that include interactive games, information such as stories, dynamic content, recommendations based on what people have listened to before, and ultimately AI experiments to make people browse through asking questions in a natural language.