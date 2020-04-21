In the midst of a global pandemic, a group of technicians left their families, flew around the world and risked their own health, all to repair two slime pipes that broke out in Wellington earlier this year.

The two high-pressure pipes running beneath Mount Albert failed in January, prompting a 24/7 trucking operation to transport sludge from the Moa Point treatment center to the South Side.

The repair is not an easy task, and specially designed sleeves to form a new lining in the pipes will be the largest implementation of such technology in Australia.

The five technicians tasked with the mission arrived in New Zealand after obtaining special permission to enter the country. They were brought from Frankfurt on the return of a German government sponsored repatriation flight.

The team spends 14 days in quarantine in Auckland and will then be driven to Wellington to start work early next month.

Colin Crampton, general manager of Wellington, said the technicians formed their own bunker at a hotel in Auckland, where they use a conference room, which they set up as a workspace.

“That allowed them to prepare for the task ahead, by reviewing CCTV footage of the pipe and the jets and the like, so they’re pretty happy really. They look forward to coming down to Wellington and getting to work.”

At a Wellington city council meeting on Thursday, Sean Rush, chief executive of the equity adviser Sean Rush, told his colleagues that projects here are not without risk.

“Having done a lot of work in the engineering space, they rarely go to planning. Most of the time, when you need to do a quick job, you can transport people to do that so you can recreate it, but we won’t have this opportunity.”

It is hoped that the first pipette will be repaired and operational by mid-May and the technicians will be booked on a flight home in June.

A Wellington Water spokesperson said that if flight schedules change before then, they will be re-booked on another flight and remain in New Zealand temporarily.

Rush acknowledged the sacrifice the technicians made.

“Think a little about what it means to fly halfway across the world in the midst of a pandemic leaving your family and your friends to go and repair someone else’s water system.

“It’s a big request, a really big request, and above all we don’t even know when we can get them back.”

Wellington Water spent $ 12,000 to get the technicians to New Zealand, but that is a fraction of the cost of the truck operator, which amounts to nearly $ 100,000 per day.

Rush has previously raised the question of whether sludge could instead be pumped into the Cook Strait to cut costs as the council faces $ 70 billion in fiscal deficiency by 2020/21 due to Covid-19.

But that fell like a lead balloon with his colleagues and has since been thrown out.

Stephen Wright, principal director of the Wellington projects, said the blast pipes were pushed into concrete on the floor of a 1.8 km tunnel beneath Mount Albert.

“Once the blast section has been patched, they [the technicians] will insert the high-strength polymer, which is custom-made in Germany, into each tube. When connected and operating as planned, they must have a well life of more than 10. years.

“Despite Covid-19’s ongoing limitations, we are committed to fixing this as one of our critical projects for the region,” he said.

