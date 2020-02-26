[Technique OF A DOWN Drummer Slams BERNIE SANDERS As A ‘Hypocrite’]

Program OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders as a “hypocrite” just after the Democratic presidential prospect rolled out a approach less than which the federal authorities would make little one treatment and pre-kindergarten obtainable to all American family members, with no tuition or expenses.

On Tuesday (February 25), Dolmayan shared a photo of Sanders above the headline “Sanders Releases $1.5 Trillion Strategy For Free, Common Child Treatment” and incorporated the next information: “Childcare / no cost , health care / absolutely free, university/ cost-free. Fuck it , if everything’s going to be free and it really is all going to come from the loaded anyway then why do the job at all? Why not just stay off the do the job and earnings of the prosperous? I am a millionaire and so is Bernie but I only have two residences so perhaps I can share this hypocrite’s ‘summer camp’.”

He ongoing: “Will not believe that the indoctrination, you should not think Hollywood/ new music elites , and never consider communism disguised as democratic socialism will do nearly anything but strip you of your freedoms and make anyone similarly destitute. Venezuela, China, North Korea , Nazi Germany, Cambodia (Pol Pot) , Italy ( Mussolini ) , etc. It doesn’t function , it will not get the job done , and it always sales opportunities to poverty for the performing course. The same elites pushing this agenda will be nicely taken treatment of when the rest of the persons starve.”

It ought to be pointed out that Dolmayan‘s Process OF A DOWN bandmate, singer Serj Tankian, has been outspoken in his guidance of Sanders considering that at minimum 2015 and carries on to stand potent driving the Democratic presidential candidate. On the same working day that John posted his anti-Sanders rant, Serj took to his Instagram to share the Newsweek headline “Bernie Sanders Becomes Initial Applicant, Democrat Or Republican, To Gain Well-liked Vote In All 3 Early Voting States”.

“You can find only just one guy whose voting record I respect listed here,” Tankian explained to Rolling Stone back again in Might 2016, referring to Sanders. “He is claimed what he is carried out and he’d completed what he suggests in the Senate. All his contributions are from private persons every person else’s are from key donors and firms. It does not get a genius to see who’s operating for whom right here.”

Tankian went on to say that he will go on to voice assistance for Sanders inspite of negative comments he has acquired from his fans on social media. “Some artists glimpse at their follows as, what do you want to phone it, their ‘market,'” he stated. “I just glimpse at them as folks. If you really don’t like what I’m stating, it really is all right. You will not have to concur. And if you happen to be pissed off and you do not want to appear to my [Facebook] web site, then fuck off. I do not treatment. I’m not attempting to market you anything.”

All four associates of Technique OF A DOWN have presented interviews in the final pair of many years in which they indicated that they are unable to agree on how to “shift ahead” with a new album, the lengthy-awaited abide by-up to 2005’s “Mezmerize” and “Hypnotize”.

