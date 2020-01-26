Techniques for dealing with bad behavior of the office manager

I work closely with one of our supervisors and he will often respond to questions that have no context and sound critical about what I do. It upset me and when I organized a meeting to clear the air, he went backwards. How can I change this dynamic?

Such a pattern gives you ample opportunity to assess the dynamics and weigh your options.

Choose a time when you have no trouble thinking.

When thinking about previous incidents, try to identify the triggers that express this behavior in him. Visualize the emotions he conveys to try to understand whether he is driven by anger, fear, frustration or other strong emotion.

it is not unusual for someone to include these feelings in their interactions with others. However, if this is the case, you cannot do much to stop it.

Your solution will then be to learn to buffer yourself so that you do not internalize its dynamics. More about that later.

Depending on the nature of your relationship, you may have a frank conversation about these interactions and the negative effect they have on you.

This is a time for “I statements” to prevent him from becoming defensive. If you are not familiar with this technique, there are many sources online. The essence is to make statements that focus on your feelings, the event, the impact and what you prefer.

For example, you could say: “I feel anxious when you fire questions at me without context. As a result, I am less productive and it takes longer to provide the information you need. I’d like it if you warn me in advance to prepare. “

If this goes well, it opens the other’s eyes for the effect of his behavior. As an optimist, I believe that most people do not intend to be jerks and try to do better. You can then develop a shared strategy for constructive interaction.

At the same time, if they are naturally impulsive and responsive to their senior leaders, they may have difficulty forming a new habit.

That is where we return to your personal buffering.

First you have to understand your own triggers. Are your interactions with him more charged than with other people with whom you have contact? Maybe he just reminds you of someone from your past. Then keep in mind that your old responses may no longer serve you well.

Buffer inwards. Visualize a kind of shield that keeps its emotions away from you even when you are interacting. Use your breathing to stay centered.

External buffer. When he raises problems from scratch, take the lead. Keep it focused, take notes and remind him of your communication agreement.

Be persistent and advocate for your needs, while you are also a cooperative partner and colleague. In most cases, this approach will lead to a more positive and productive working relationship.

Liz Reyer is a certified coach with more than 20 years of business experience.