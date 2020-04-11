Techniques to Stop ISIS Protect War Crimes and Confirmation

A movie shot by a Syrian opposition man behind a pickup truck, a video posted on Facebook on October 14 shows the Turkish army marching happily on a mountaintop in northern Syria to another the city and the American troops fled.

This is one of the videos posted by fellow journalist Abo Liath Aljazarawy on his Facebook page, which revolutionized the political map of northern Syria after President Trump ordered US forces to leave the area earlier this month.

But days later, videos disappeared from the Internet. Facebook has banned its site.

Aljazarawy, who asked to be mentioned by a spokesman for security reasons, used the site, called Focus on Alhasakah after his hometown, to share information about the Syrian civil war with his 50,000 followers. Some days, like October, tell the story of the military movement. In others, he posted videos or photos showing bloodshed after a military attack. He said the issue was to inform poor people. “We are not loyal to anyone,” Aljazarawy told TIME. “Most of our followers are just people.”

But the videos and photos he shared that reflect the reality of the Syrian civil war are why the site was banned from being banned. Facebook confirmed to TIME that Focus on Alhasakah It was flagged at the end of 2019 by methods, and users, to share “critical content.” He was then greeted by the average human, who decided to remove him. After announcing via TIME, Facebook reopened the site in early February, some 12 weeks later, saying the maker had made a mistake. (Facebook has declined to say what kind of videos are marked incorrectly, except that there are many.)

The algorithms were originally created in response to ISIS, which shocked the world in 2014 when they began sharing online video of the death penalty and battles like propaganda. Because of the exact way these videos capture viewers, US-based Iraqis and Syrian activists are working from time to time to crush them, and have joined social networks to help. Quickly, the companies discovered that there was enough content for even a large group of people to deal with. (More than 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute.) So, as of 2017, the request is using algorithms to automatically detect content. Earlier, those apps were human-made, and only the work of human variables was added. But now, after three years of training, they are responsible for the many discoveries. Now Facebook says more than 98% of the content removed to violate its rules on extremism is automatically tagged. On YouTube, across the board, more than 20 million videos were downloaded before receiving the same views in 2019. And as coronavirus spreads around the world in early 2020, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have announced their algorithm on the highest proportion. of the internal medium, with the human controls inhibiting the absorption of essential substances with them.

But mathematics has become the worst known by humans on understanding something important: context. Now, while Facebook and YouTube rely heavily on them, even innocent photos and videos, especially from war zones, are also being removed. Such events can provide important implications for both civilians on the ground – which provides a timely description of their time – and to monitor human rights in the long run. In 2017, for the first time, the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands issued warrants for war crimes based on videos posted in Libya. And as the detection methods of violence develop, counterintelligence monitors monitor the unexpected side effects, too: these algorithms can remove evidence of violent crime from the Internet before anyone else knows it.

Content Controllers work in a Facebook office in Austin, Texas. Facebook says more than 98% of the content removed due to violations of its anti-extremism statute is automatically marked.

The Panich-Linsman Guide to the Washington Post by Getty Images

On a rainy day in early January, Chris Woods leads the way to the narrow housing estate on the campus of Goldsmiths University in south east London. The two floors here serve as Airwars counters, which Woods set up in 2014 to hold the military accountable for the loss of civilian lives. In this headquarters, he and his small group collected over 52,000 civilian deaths, many of which were collected from social media. They forced the US-Iraq-Syria alliance to share monthly information on civilians killed by casualties, and keep an eye on Turkish and Russian forces. They have recently expanded to cover Somalia, and are working on a Yemeni museum. All this is getting some money on the table. “Our budget for next year is about three-quarters ($ 430,000) for everything we do,” Woods said in his office. “That’s almost the price of a lead bomb.”

Removal Focus on Alhasakah it has come to be a major attack on this hard work. The site is one of the most comprehensive sources of information on northern and eastern Syria, said Mohammed al Jumaily, a crisis analyst at the group. “Closing it means that we have lost a major source of local information, which is already popular in the area.”

It is an example of how even a single coverage error can make the work of human rights defenders difficult. And yet this is by far the trend: 1.7 million YouTube videos uploaded by Syria, a non-profit organization in Berlin that downloads human rights evidence, have been removed by 16%. The big bang was revealed in 2017, as YouTube began using algorithms to highlight violence and terrorism incidents. And still useful content is constantly being removed. “We still see this as a problem,” said Jeff Deutsch, chief of research at the Syrian Archive. We are not saying that all of this is public. But it is important that this content is stored, so it may be available to researchers, to human rights groups, to academics, to lawyers, to use the various types of law enforcement. “(YouTube says it is working with the Syrian Observatory to improve how they identify and save a film that might be useful to human rights groups.)

Most people who work in surveillance are confused that social media companies are in a difficult position. Back in classics in south east London, Woods admits that many of the issues of violence are not ranked on social media sites. But he is frustrated by what he sees as three years of inactivity through social networking sites when it comes to preventing valuable witnesses from losing forever, potentially reducing the opportunity for human rights violations. and their sins. “Our view is that if they intend to delete videos, photos, postings and more, we see that it should be embedded in an area that is unacceptable to researchers with permission,” Woods said. “For now, anything or anything. They will erase any artifacts altogether and everything is lost forever, as far as we can tell.”

Facebook and YouTube traffic detection systems work using a technique called machine learning, in which a large amount of data (in this case, images of extremists, videos, and metadata) is enriched by people’s personal data. The first type of machine learning can be trained to detect images of a home, car, or face. But as of 2017, Facebook and YouTube are feeding on these algorithms that experimenters portray as scammers – trained to detect, video and propaganda and other inappropriate content.

Both Facebook and YouTube are well-known for the type of content they use to train old-fashioned information on the frequency of this deletion. This means that there is no way for outside observers to know what is innocent – like Focus on AlhasakahIt is already being used as a training data, which will hinder the decision making algorithm. In the case Focus on AlhasakahDia Kayyali, director of Tech and Advocacy, a human rights organization focused on helping people record digital evidence of abuse. “But what if they used the site as a training resource? Then this error is greatly expanded in their system, as more methods will be trained, and then more similarities that are incorrectly assumed will go down. I think this is exactly what is happening now. Facebook and YouTube, however, deny that is possible. Facebook says it is constantly tweaking its algorithm to avoid that happening. In a statement, YouTube said: “The decisions of human observers have helped improve the accuracy of our automated tutorials.”

But Kayyali said there are signs that, for Arabic-specific reasons, the way these algorithms work may be harmful. Currently, the causes of Islamic extremism from the Middle East may be the bulk of training data, Kayyali said – although there is no way to know for sure, because the sources do not share the information. This means that certain Arabic elements – such as bomb blasts, where the prosecutor accuses “ISIS” in the following text, for example – are also in danger of being removed. “We have seen Facebook and YouTube regularly reduce the writing of protests from Arabic-speaking Arabic,” Kayyali said.

Despite the number of compromises available, conflicting observers say that one way to ensure that content is stored online is for websites to hire content, and to make sure they are paid. and are treated just like any other staff. But both Facebook and YouTube are moving in the same direction – partly from the recognition that content mode can be a daunting task, partly because computers are faster, and partly because algorithm management is cheaper than hiring more people. . Erin Saltman, Facebook’s EMEA anti-terrorism manager, said in a statement to TIME. . This is the case, for example, with the details of the known facts of extremists. But when algorithms open content that has never been seen before, Facebook and YouTube both say it is always translated to a human designer, who makes the final decision on whether or not it should be removed.

This is because Facebook policies allow for some forms of violence and extremism but not others – meaning deciding whether to take content often depends on the cultural context. Does the death-war video have been distributed to disturbances to spread fear? Or a citizen journalist to make sure the globalization of human rights violates human rights? The counselor’s answer to these questions may mean that one video is the same, the other will be online and the other is accepted. “This technology cannot implement anything that violates our laws,” Saltman said. “Many of the decisions we have to make are controversial and are related to decisions about intentions and cultures that still require the eyes and judgment of a human being.”

In this balancing act, it is Facebook’s army of planners – many of whom are foreign contractors – who take pole. And sometimes, they lose their feet. After a lot of Focus on Alhasakah the news was flagged down by algorithms and the same people, a Facebook prosecutor has ruled that the site should be completely banned from sharing violent videos in praise of them – violating Facebook’s laws against violence and extremism, which implies that certain things can be online if it is good news, but not if it encourages violence or gives rise to terrorism. The issue, Facebook representatives told TIME, is that it’s important to balance freedom of expression with the right conditions for its users – and to keep Facebook on the right side of government regulation.

Facebook’s rules on the subject read like a gory textbook on the subject: filters, organs, broomsticks and human flesh are all distinguished by picture, and are therefore never left out; neither is it in the judgment – unless it is done in the healthcare system; or burning people, unless they carry out voluntary acts as a political discourse, which defends. Those who deserve it have been given attention, though, if the content of violence is publicly exchanged to raise awareness about human rights violations. “In these situations, depending on how the images are depicted, we can allow that, but we put a warning screen in front of the content and limit the view to those who are 18 or older,” he said. Saltman. “We know that not everyone will accept these policies and we respect that.”

But civilian journalists working in the Civil War do not always have time to read good print. And crisis observers say it is not enough for Facebook and YouTube to make all the decisions themselves. “Like it or not, people are using this social media platform as a place for permanent recording,” Woods said. “Social media does not choose what is important and important.”

