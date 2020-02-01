Technologies that came out of Apollo

This year, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the greatest achievement in the history of both humanity and technology: putting men on the moon. That we did it in 1969, just eight years after President John F. Kennedy’s publication, spoke strongly about what is possible when a nation takes on a supreme challenge and is synchronized as a huge group.

In this case, more than 400,000 scientists, engineers, mathematicians and technologists have made a national effort to reach the moon and back – highlighted by Apollo’s six moonwalk missions. These workers built rockets, spaceships, systems, launch pads, centers, parts and even the tools to make them happen, creating a source of national pride we’ve never seen before.

They also did something else – many technologies were invented, far ahead of their time, that we use in our daily lives. Apollo’s Space program is a perfect example of how powerful innovation pushes far more products – with far more uses – than originally anticipated.

Everything was created specifically for the Apollo Moon effort. Many of these were experimental by nature, simply because we really didn’t know what to expect beyond Earth’s orbit, how the body would behave, or that the organs would function. Scientists worry about it every day as the country focuses on the astonishing adventure of visiting another planetary body.

After clearing the Apollo program, NASA officials and outside manufacturers realized that many of the data they had developed for space could be instruments, equipment, devices and even food for consumers. “We get better planes, or better weather forecasts than spacecraft, sure, but we get better chicken,” said David Lockney, executive director of NASA’s Spinoff Technology Transfer and Partnership. “That kind of thing, people aren’t necessarily connected.”

Here are a dozen of the creations from the first era of space we use today:

Wireless headphones

We wear them for our game consoles, at work, and when we hear our beats and melodies. Wireless headphones are everywhere – but where did we first hear about this technology? When Neil Armstrong of Apollo 11 took the first step on the moon and sent his cordless headphones, “This is a small step for a human, a giant leap for humanity.”

Reflective Materials

Today, propylene and mulch are often found in our home insulation, as well as in various types of outdoor and camping equipment. We still have mylar balloons. 50 years ago, before it was made public, this material helped protect astronauts from radiation and heat.

Credit cards slide devices

We chip in and chip away at our credit and debit cards for transactions, perhaps even using square readers or the like to throw away others’ cards. It all started as software used to manage complex systems on the Apollo spacecraft.

Built-in circuit

The key to our lives on screen, the computer microprocessor, was invented by Intel’s Robert Noyce and integrated into the Apollo spacecraft by Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments. They needed to concentrate the systems and reduce their weight. It was the first time that all components of a system were on a chip, instead of using individual transistors and circuit components. This led to the PC revolution in the 1980s … and we know the rest of the story.

e-mail

Yes – the first emails were different. During the Apollo years, mission control ran two broadcast channels. One was for the huge television audience to hear when the missions were television broadcasts, the other for private communication between mission controllers and astronauts. They also had message pads where they typed in the messages and forwarded them – email.

Rechargeable tools

Do you think Dustbuster, the first wireless vacuum cleaner, started out as a portable, standalone drill on the Apollo missions invented by Black & Decker? They were required to extract core samples from the surface of the moon, which included the transition from the dust layer to the top. We now use cordless drills and screwdrivers daily – as well as Dustbusters and Swiffers.

Scratch-resistant lenses

Everyone wearing sunglasses or sunglasses has jumped for joy, as these lenses began to appear in the 1970s. Initially, friction resistant lens coating was used to protect the plastic surfaces of Gemini and Apollo spacecraft and other equipment from harsh environments.

Flame-resistant clothing

We are used to seeing firefighters, military and other emergency responders burn in tents and go out safely because of their firefighting tools. This invaluable contributor to our security came from the 1967 Apollo 1 fire tragedy that killed all three astronauts. Their costumes were not flame resistant.

Space blankets

If you’ve ever run a race or a marathon, you’ve probably had a heat or space blanket. Same if you have covered garden vegetables or fruit trees to protect from frost. They reduce heat loss from the body – which was the intention when NASA invented them in 1964. They were also more resistant to the hostile environment of space. Now, they keep our gardens warm.

Memory foam

The foam that holds our seats feeling cushy started as a need to keep astronauts comfortable in their spaceships without having to erase custom seats to fit different body types. NASA released it to the public in the early 1980s – and revolutionized the chair and seat industry.

Formula

This huge step in the baby’s nutritional formula began as vegetable oil with plants from two NASA scientists studying the potential of algae as a recycling agent for long space travel. Today it is in most enriched baby foods in the US and in 65 different countries.

Fermented foods

Most of us have eaten frozen food at some point, especially campers and backpackers. The military uses daily MREs (ready-to-eat meals). While the process was invented in 1906 and used to conserve blood serum in World War II, lyophilized foods were refined for Apollo astronauts and then dropped big in the US starting in the 1970s because of public fascination. We all wanted to follow suit.

Article 12 Technologies that came out of Apollo by Robert Yehling first appeared in Innovation & Tech Today.