Technology companies demand unfair tactics from big tech

Too big, too dominant – and anti-competitive to boot.

To that end, a hearing from the Colorado House Judiciary Committee titled “Online Platforms and Market Power: Competitors in the Digital Economy” prompted a number of smaller tech companies to tell big tech giants like Amazon and Google what they were saying were unfair business practices ,

The hearing takes place against the background of the subcommittee gathering testimony from various market participants and observers on how the technology landscape has changed in terms of search, hardware and software, how data is collected and how it is used.

The list of witnesses who testified against Big Tech’s business practices on Friday came from smaller companies like Sonos. Basecamp, which focuses on business software; Tile, which manufactures tracking devices, and PopSockets, which in the past have sold accessories for mobile devices through Amazon.

These executives’ testimonies indicated that big tech had abused the dominance of different marketplaces to improve the competitive environment for small to medium-sized companies.

“It is evident that dominant platforms are increasingly using their gatekeeper power in an abusive and enforced manner,” said Rhode Island MEP David Cicilline, who chairs the House Judiciary’s anti-trust subcommittee.

“It’s too common to hear horror stories from startups and other small businesses about how the sudden changes in a dominant platform have destroyed their business,” he said in comments.

In his testimony, David Heinemeier Hansson, Chief Technology Officer and founder of Basecamp, expressed concern that “the power that these big tech companies have over small tech companies is terrible. If your presence displeases one of these conglomerates, you can essentially disappear from the market at the push of a button by referring to your position in the search engine on page 42 or by banning your application entirely from the app stores. “And in an example of the reach that big tech has over smaller companies, he said that 40 percent of Basecamp’s marketing traffic is the result of a Google search. Other search engines like Yahoo barely break 1 percent, he said.

The “front door” of the Internet

Hansson claimed that the monopoly that Google enjoys in search means “controlling the front door of the Internet, allowing Google to easily turn us off for protection.” He said Google allowed competitors of the company to buy ads on our website, trademarks, blocking and misleading consumers when they reached our website. “

Patrick Spence, Sonos’ chief executive, took note of what he said about Amazon and Google, saying that Google and Amazon responded to the rise of the smart speaker market and flooded the market with products that were heavily subsidized by price. In the longer term, prices will rise even if new entrants are prevented from entering the market. In a little detail, he said Sonos had developed the ability to provide both Amazon and Google voice assistants for smart speakers at the same time. As a condition for Sonos to use Google Assistant, Google has requested that such parallelism with any other voice assistant is not permitted.

The company has filed a lawsuit against Google that has nothing to do with these practices and focuses on intellectual property.

BarnS from PopSockets announced that his company, which has sold 165 million PopGrips in six years, has entered into a business relationship with Amazon’s sales team through the technology giant’s third-party platform Seller Central in 2016. We felt like a real partnership. “This prompted PopSockets to end this relationship in 2018.

Barnett said that following the decision to end the relationship with Amazon, the company did not want to require sellers to prove that the PopSockets products it sold were real. In his remarks, Barnett estimated that his company lost an estimated $ 10 million in sales in 2019 because it hadn’t sold through Amazon Retail and Amazon’s promotions.

Kirsten Daru, Advocate General of Tile, said that Apple and her company have had a mutually beneficial relationship for years, starting with the sale of the Tile app through the Apple App Store and the sale of Tile devices at retail locations.

In April last year, Apple launched a competitive “tile-like” hardware offering and expanded its “Find my iPhone” app to an app that resembled Tiles. Then the tech giant said he would no longer sell tile products and hired a tile engineer from the company.

Hansson said, “Help us, Congress. You are our only hope. ‘

Elsewhere around the globe

Add Australia to the list of countries where Libra is not approved. The cryptocurrency is being developed by a consortium of organizations like Facebook. As mentioned in the financial review, the Reserve Bank of Australia has stated that there are risks associated with the stable coin and that global efforts for digital coins (including scales) must cover these risks before launch.

The bank also said that Australia already “uses a number of low-cost and efficient real-time payment methods, such as the NPP, to hold funds held in accounts with regulated financial institutions,” she said to a finance committee and regulatory technology.

“While Australians may not have been served well by banks that offer cross-border payment services in the past, a number of new digital players have come onto the market in recent years that offer significantly cheaper and faster money transfer services,” he said of the bank in their Explanation.

Amazon, Basecamp, Big Tech, Google, Libra, Market Share, News, Popsockets, Regulatory Tracker, Ruby on Rails, Sonos, Tile