[teck-drops-c$20.6-billion-oil-sands-frontier-project,-to-consider-writedown]



FILE Image: Teck Sources indication is on show through the company’s once-a-year general assembly in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford/File Picture/File Picture

February 24, 2020

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian miner Teck Methods Ltd has withdrawn an application to develop its C$20.six billion ($15.seven billion) Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta, times just before the federal governing administration was to choose on irrespective of whether to approve the undertaking opposed by environmentalists and indigenous teams.

Teck claimed on Sunday it would generate down the C$1.13 billion ($852.12 million) carrying worth of the undertaking. The information was initial noted by the World and Mail newspaper.

The firm launched a letter by Teck Chief Govt Don Lindsay to Canada’s environment minister, stating Teck was “disappointed to have arrived at this point”.

The fate of the mine was predicted to be decided as early as Tuesday in what has turn out to be a test of Canada’s determination to reduce greenhouse gasoline emissions and restore relations with the country’s indigenous people today.

At full capacity, the mine would have manufactured 260,000 barrels of crude oil for every day, creating it one particular of the largest in Alberta’s carbon-intensive oil sands.

“The growing debate all around this challenge has put Frontier and our organization squarely at the nexus of significantly broader problems that need to be resolved,” Lindsay wrote in his letter. “In that context, it is now obvious that there is no constructive path ahead for the undertaking.”

On Friday, the Canadian miner floated a potential exit from the oil sands and warned of the attainable C$1.13 billion hit must Key Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reject the Frontier bitumen mine.

The selection was a difficult one for Trudeau who made a 2019 election pledge to set Canada on the route to achieve net zero greenhouse gasoline emissions by 2050.

But unhappiness with the government’s electricity and pipeline coverage expense Trudeau’s Liberals all their seats in Alberta, exactly where the challenge was regarded as vital for employment and progress.

“The withdrawal of Teck’s Frontier Mine application is far more devastating news for the Canadian economic climate, particularly for Albertans and indigenous individuals,” Alberta Leading Jason Kenney tweeted on Sunday.

“This selection is plainly the final result of federal regulatory uncertainty and the existing lawless opposition to resource development.”

In modern weeks, protesters have blocked railway lines in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta in solidarity with a British Columbia aboriginal band searching for to prevent the construction of a gas pipeline over its land.

(Reporting by Amran Abocar and Rama Venkat Enhancing by Peter Cooney, Richard Chang and Jacqueline Wong)