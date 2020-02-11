Ted Cruz accidentally makes a case for Bernie Sanders

Did you know that Ted Cruz has a podcast? He launched it a few weeks ago and recorded an episode at the end of each day during the impeachment process, summarizing the day’s activities from his highly biased perspective. He continued to do so after the impeachment ended, which is not surprising since the podcast turned out to be incredibly popular. I mean, just stupidly successful. Like # 1 popular at iTunes level. I’m not sure who all these people are who are so desperate for Ted Cruz’s opinion on things, but I think it’s different for everyone.

In a recent episode, Cruz and his co-host Michael Knowles talked about “shadow ban”. Conservatives are convinced that they are keeping them low, even though they are not real. Cruz believes that if Bernie Sanders were elected president, we would live in Censorship City. A possible goal would be his own podcast.

And just like that, I think I’m a Bernie Sanders fan.

Sen Ted Cruz stands for Bernie https://t.co/v7lAlR9zUK

– Hbomb (@Hbomberguy) February 11, 2020

“As bad as they are now, in a democratic – in a Bernie Sanders administration,” said Cruz, “I’m not exaggerating when I say that this podcast could be very good from the air.”

We all say that … okay.

I am now a single edition voter, although I did not know that this edition existed an hour ago

– Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 11, 2020

Again, I have to wonder who all of those sudden Ted Cruz fans are. Cruz’s college roommate once described the senator as saying, “One thing Ted Cruz is really good at: unifying people who otherwise don’t agree on everything else in total hatred of Ted Cruz.” Lindsey Graham once joked: “If you killed Ted Cruz on the Senate floor, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would judge you. “

“Democratic candidates, please raise your hand if you destroy Ted Cruz’s podcast if you are elected.”

– Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 11, 2020

The idea that Bernie Sanders, a staunch advocate of freedom of speech, would bring down Ted Cruz’s podcast is ridiculous. But it’s not the only party lie that Cruz pushes in this short clip. In less than two minutes, he and Knowles enforced the exposed conspiracy theory that a former Hillary Clinton employee is behind the app, which basically crashed the Iowa caucus. They claimed that “big tech” outlawed conservative votes in the shadows, and they essentially said that big tech and the Democratic Party are racing to see who can corrupt the 2020 elections first.

I can understand why Cruz is so worried about losing his podcast. It is a privilege to have a platform where you can tell so many lies to such a wide audience.

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com