[ted-cruz-cannot-imagine-a-lawmaker-is-seeking-to-legislate-absent-a-man’s-reproductive-rights]

A regulation demanding vasectomies? Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will not stand for this blatant violation of a (male) person’s bodily autonomy!

On Sunday, Cruz tweeted an report from a conservative information web site about Alabama point out Rep. Rolanda Hollis’ (D) invoice requiring adult men to endure vasectomies at the age of 50 or immediately after the start of their 3rd baby.

“Yikes. A government major adequate to give you every little thing is huge more than enough to consider everything…literally!” Cruz, a staunch opponent of abortion legal rights, wrote.

The Republican has advocated for a complete ban on abortion with no exceptions, stripping funding for Planned Parenthood, and allowing for corporations to deny delivery manage coverage.

Underneath HB238, released by Hollis on Thursday, males would be lawfully expected to undertake a vasectomy course of action “at his possess expense” at the time he turns 50 or has a 3rd boy or girl, “whichever arrives first.”

“Under present legislation, there are no constraints on the reproductive legal rights of males,” Hollis wrote in the bill’s synopsis.

In Might, Alabama passed a intense anti-abortion legislation earning the procedure solely unlawful until the mother’s wellness is in hazard, with zero exceptions for rape and/or incest. Medical practitioners who violate the legislation face a prison sentence of to 99 years. As is the circumstance with other purple states that passed major abortion limitations, Alabama conservatives hope the court battles around the regulation will inevitably conclusion up in entrance of the conservative-leaving Supreme Court.

Hollis did not reply to TPM’s request for remark at the time of crafting.