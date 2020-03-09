Ted Cruz exposed to coronavirus at CPAC

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Sunday in a statement that he had been exposed to a CPAC assistant who tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz said he currently has no symptoms of coronavirus and plans to stay home until he has waited two full weeks since being exposed to coronavirus at CPAC.

He said:

Last night I was informed that 10 days ago at CPAC I interacted briefly with a person who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19. That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a helping hand.

I have consulted with medical authorities in the Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health Department, Disease Control and Prevention Centers, and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as my personal physician. I also spoke with Vice President Pence, Leader McConnell and Mark Meadows.

I have no symptoms and I feel good and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days, that the average incubation period was 5-6 days, that the interaction was less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me warned that the odds of transmitting the other individual to me were extremely low.

The doctors also warned that the tests are not effective before the symptoms manifest, and my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.

The medical authorities had explicitly warned me that, given the above criteria, people who interacted with me within ten days of CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission.

However, due to the caution and frequency of interacting with my representatives as part of my work and to give everyone peace of mind, I decided to stay in my home in Texas this week, until the 14th. days passed since the CPAC interaction.

– Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

Cruz’s statement follows when the American Conservative Union announced on Saturday that a CPAC attendant had tested for a coronavirus positive.

The ACU said the individual did not interact with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and “never attended events in the main room.”

Cruz said, “Everybody should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be carried away by facts and medical science.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for the Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.