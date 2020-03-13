Ted Cruz extends self-quarantine after second-person contact who demonstrated coronavirus positivity

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Friday that he is extending his quarantine after learning contact with another person who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Cruz, who authorized himself after brief interaction with a CPAC individual who later tested positive for the virus, announced on Friday that he would extend that quarantine after previously meeting with Santiago Abascal, the Vox party leader in Spain. , that positive Thursday for the virus.

“My self-quarantine ended last afternoon. I still have no symptoms and am feeling good, and I was looking forward to taking my family to dinner tonight,” she said in a statement.

It continued:

Unfortunately, I was informed last night that I had a second interaction with an individual who was positive for COVID-19 last night.

On March 3, I met at my D.C. office. with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox party in Spain. We sat for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took photos together.

I understand that Mr. Abascal was positive for COVID-19 last night. His staff informed us that he was asymptomatic at the time of our meeting and that several days after the meeting he had prolonged interactions with another person who also tested positive.

Cruz emphasized that he did not feel symptomatic, but said that he was “extending the quarantine until March 17, to fourteen full days of my meeting with Mr. Abascal,” however cautiously.

“COVID-19 is a serious danger to the public health. We should all stand in panic and listen to doctors and science, “said Cruz.

“Medical professionals tell us that social detachment is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of this virus, and we must take all possible steps to protect our health and safety.”

On Thursday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he, too, would quarantine himself after visiting Mar-a-Lago:

His announcement follows the communications secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Fabio Wajngarten, who spent time at the Florida club, and tested positive for the virus.