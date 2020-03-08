Ted Cruz of Self-Quarantine Following CPAC Interview with Coronavirus Patient

Breaking News

Ted Cruz was the first person in Congress to take the big step in self-defense after he said he had just spoken to someone who now has coronavirus.

The Texas senator made the announcement on Sunday, saying that with much caution … he would leave D.C. for the week and sit at home. The reason is … Cruz said he had a short convo and a handshake with a CPAC man contracting COVID-19.

He wrote, “I have not experienced any symptoms, and I feel good and healthy. Since the fellowship was 10 days ago, the average time to excavate is 5-6 days, which is the conversation took less than a minute, and as I had no present symptoms, the medical authorities advised me that the difficulties in delivery … were severe. “

Cruz goes on to say that he is consulting with the most health professionals for this – including Veep Mike Pence, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States – and they have given him the verb.

What may be more about this step … the implications of other bigwigs in Washington – most of them in the CPAC – and maybe even POTUS itself.

Chair of CPAC, Matt Schlapp, says he also spoke to the patient on COVID-19 at one time. Schlapp also shook his head Trump on the last day of the conference – obviously not before, though. The exact nature of contact with the crown is also unclear.

No worries … Schlapp assured ‘Fox & Friends’ that Prez always had his hands full and used hand sanitizer well all around. Count us as … assured ??? 😬