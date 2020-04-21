Teddy Riley & Babyface Break IG in 2nd Battle, Lots of Hiccups

Play video content

Teddy Riley and Babyface put their reading glasses on for another round of IG Live wrestling, but despite getting 2 … the thinking is challenged by technology.

The two R&B icons were set up again on ‘Gram Monday night to get to where they had stopped for the weekend – falling into a fireball in what had just failed. Sadly, well, the run on this one has been a bit more successful (the guys are actually capable of playing music and listening to each other this time around) but in the end … it stopped.

So here’s the gist … Teddy and Face are on the same page at first, and really do what artists need to do for Live battles – that is, play their most hits and return , and let the audience decide who is spinning. That went on for a solid time – IG Live only allowed you to broadcast for a long time – before the feed died.

the guys returned for one more session, but for one reason or another … Teddy’s feeding was completely abolished not too long after they came back – causing confusion. Babyface – initially, not entirely sure why Teddy quit – eventually stopped and logged himself in to go and see if he could get to IG Live sesh Teddy.

At this point, it became a play on Who’s On First – Teddy started his own IG Live sesh, but returned with a full musical set-up with live instruments. While he waited for Face to join the session, he began playing music to kill time, and went to do it. Unfortunately, he didn’t know that Babyface was at the door asking to be let in – Teddy was the one to interrupt – and in the end, his team passed him by. All of the comments are also trying to tell Teddy, BTW.

This is where the “Internet breach” happened … Teddy didn’t allow Baby to return the chat, trying as he did. People have made it clear that he is an old man and doesn’t know the technology, but that’s not the case … it’s the fault of Instagram. Their network has been reduced because many people – hundreds of thousands – are watching.

It was so intense, the IG finally had to say, “We love how you all enjoyed #TeddyRileyvBabyface Live on Instagram! We are experiencing some technical difficulties with mobile apps but we are working hard to live on the desktop! “

But, after all, the damage was done. Baby and Teddy put on the short cut … also At this point, people need to hear them actually do what they think. Better than nothin ‘🤷🏽‍🤷🏽️